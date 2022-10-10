HAVERHILL — Children transitioning into foster care due to emergency situations, court orders or protective orders often find themselves with just the clothes they are wearing and not much else.
To bring some comfort, dignity and security to children who find themselves removed from their homes, often with little or no notice, Merrimack Valley Hope Mission launched its Angel Program in 2014 with people willing to step up and provide children from ages 3 to 10 moving into foster care with the essentials they need, particularly new clothing.
The program is looking to recruit more angels to help a growing number of children impacted by the complications of the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid crisis.
“In virtually all our cases the children have literally nothing with them because they have been suddenly jettisoned from their homes,” said Joseph D’Amore, founder of MV Hope Mission. “This is an additional opportunity to expand upon our long-running Angel Program that is currently in our eighth year.”
The Angel Program works closely with social worker Jenna Martin at the Lawrence Department of Children and Families office. Martin assigns angels with cases with the goal of providing area children she identifies only by gender, age and circumstances and whose needs can be met by backpacks filled with clothing appropriate for school and the season as well as one pair of pajamas, two to four sets of underwear, two to four pairs of socks, one pair of sneakers and school supplies.
“We will accept one backpack or more from our Angels,” D’Amore said. “The best way to pursue this project is to combine forces with friends, family, church, office and neighborhoods.”
D’Amore said angels who step forward are leaders who can pull resources from many people as two children in crisis will need anywhere from $300 to $500 worth of clothing, sneakers and other items to bring them a sense of stability after a disruptive and often disorienting experience.
“Everything we do will not cure the social disease of child abuse ... we’re only treating the symptoms,” he said. “But it could be enough to give a child hope.”
All angels will receive a brochure explaining details of the program, which maintains a high level of confidentiality and will be asked to sign an agreement. Angels will be provided with the gender and age of a child or children and a brief explanation of their situation and what they need.
D’Amore said many children being removed from their homes are siblings who are abruptly removed from their homes.
Eva Montibello, president of the Haverhill Exchange Club, said the newly forming After Hours Exchange Club is looking to partner with D’Amore’s Angel Program.
“We hope this will be one of the first programs we vote on once our board of directors is in place,” she said. “This program is an act of compassion for children in crisis. I’m ecstatic to be working with Joe D’Amore.”
The Angel Program requires new donations with sales tags for quality control, and for a child’s dignity.
“When you help a child in crisis you don’t want to give them used stuff,” D’Amore said. “It’s like Christmas 12 months of the year ... that’s what we try to replicate.”
D’Amore is asking his angels to contact him at damorecos@gmail.com for details about the program plus the drop-off location.
