SALEM — The Salem Animal Rescue League’s 8th annual pet calendar photo contest is underway now through July 31.
The calendar contest and calendar sales raise funds for SARL’s shelter services and community medicine programs. The contest is open to all cats and dogs — including those that have crossed the rainbow bridge.
To enter, register at gogophotocontest.com/salemanimalrescueleague, upload your pet’s picture along with a $20 donation and include a favorite memory or description of your pet.
Next, share your entry on social media and encourage your friends and family to vote for your pet. The pet with the most votes wins. Each vote is $1, and people can vote as many times and as often as they’d like.
The winning pet will be featured on the cover of the rescue league’s 2024 calendar and on the month of their owner’s choice.
For a $15 donation, pet parents can reserve a date to have a photo of their cat, dog or any other type of pet featured.
Swap kitchenware at Hampstead library
HAMPSTEAD — The Hampstead Public Library will hold a kitchen odds and ends swap in its pavilion on Saturday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the library, 9 Mary E Clark Drive.
Come swap items no longer needed and leave with something new. When deciding what to bring, think: measuring cups, toasters, mixing bowls, colanders and pitchers.
Do not bring more than five items, all in good condition.
Austin17House annual gala
ATKINSON — The third annual Golf and Gala for Austin17House will take place on Monday, July 31, at Atkinson Country Club, 85 Country Club Drive.
Registration begins at 12 p.m. and golfing will get underway at 1:30 p.m.,
A dinner with prizes and auctions will begin at 6:30 p.m.
The cost is $175 per golfer or $75 for dinner only. Proceeds will be used to benefit the youth and families at Austin17House.
To learn more and register, go to www.austin17house.org.
Kingston voter registration
KINGSTON — The Supervisors of the Checklist will be in session on Wednesday, July 19, from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Kingston Town Hall, 163 Main St.
The supervisors will meet to update the voter checklist to include name, address and party changes for existing voters and new voter registration.
Currently registered voters must bring photo identification.
New voters must provide photo identification, proof of residency and proof of citizenship. Proof of citizenship would require birth certificate or a United States of America passport.
