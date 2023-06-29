SALEM — The Salem Animal Rescue League’s 8th annual pet calendar photo contest is underway now through July 31.
The calendar contest and calendar sales raise funds for SARL’s shelter services and community medicine programs. The contest is open to all cats and dogs — including those that have crossed the rainbow bridge.
To enter, register at gogophotocontest.com/salemanimalrescueleague, upload your pet’s picture along with a $20 donation and include a favorite memory or description of your pet.
Next, share your entry on social media and encourage your friends and family to vote for your pet. The pet with the most votes wins. Each vote is $1, and people can vote as many times and as often as they’d like.
The winning pet will be featured on the cover of the rescue league’s 2024 calendar and on the month of their owner’s choice.
For a $15 donation, pet parents can reserve a date to have a photo of their cat, dog or any other type of pet featured.
Patriotic Walk/Run held at Field of Dreams
SALEM, N.H. — The Salem Recreation Advisory Committee will hold the sixth annual Patriotic Walk/Run on Saturday, July 1, at 9 a.m. at Fields of Dreams, 48 Geremonty Drive.
The free race will begin and end at the Field of Dreams. There are two courses — either one mile or 2.5 miles.
Those interested can pre-register at salemnh.myrec.com. There will also be registration held on the morning of the event starting at 8 a.m.
For more information, contact the Salem Recreation Department at 603-685-6411.
Run for Freedom set for the Fourth of July
DERRY — The annual Run for Freedom 5K and 10K races will take place on Tuesday, July 4, at 8 a.m. at Pinkerton Academy, 5 Pinkerton St.
Runners are invited to participate in this event with proceeds supporting Liberty House in Manchester and services for veterans.
For more information or to register, visit the Greater Derry Track Club at gdtc.org.
Sandown Transfer Station sets new hours
SANDOWN — The Sandown Transfer Station, 26 Depot Road, will change its hours starting on July 1.
The new hours on Sunday will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wednesday and Saturday hours remain unchanged.
Cooking show at Gale Library
NEWTON — The Gale Library will hold a book-inspired “cooking show” on Wednesday, July 12 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the library, 16 Main St.
All ages can sign up to make a dish inspired by your favorite food in a book.
The dish can be anything from a pitcher of lemonade inspired by Jacqueline Davies’ book “The Lemonade War” to brownies inspired by Joanne Fluke’s “Double Fudge Brownie Murder” and any book in between.
Please make a dish that can be shared in bite sized pieces or sips and a label telling what the food is and the inspiration for it. The library will provide plates and cups.
Prizes will be awarded for the dishes in different age groups.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.