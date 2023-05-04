SALEM, N.H. — The Board of Selectmen approved Salem Animal Rescue League to operate at its current location at 4 SARL Drive for another year as the town continues to treat a contamination site next door and mull over a potential buyer looking to purchase the town-owned land.
The shelter's lease agreement is now extended to July 2024.
The animal shelter is on the site of the town's former wastewater treatment plant — property owned by Salem.
The wastewater plant had a long history of known contamination at the facility since the 1980s. It was shut down in 1986.
Municipal Services is in the process of cleaning up part of the site, which sits next to the Salem Animal Rescue League and separated by a fenced area.
Municipal Services Director Roy Sorenson told selectmen at their meeting on May 1 that he projects the cleanup of the adjacent land will take the town through the end of this year.
Two soil treatments are scheduled to take place between now and then.
Municipal Services is preparing for the first as heating mats blanket the ground. The first treatment will include electrifying the contaminated soil through those mats. This is projected to happen in the next few weeks.
Another treatment will tackle an open channel with chemical contaminants later this year. Sorenson said the electrical treatment wouldn't be able to get these contaminants out.
The town is aware there is a potential buyer looking to purchase the whole property of the former plant. That would include Salem Animal Rescue League's home.
Sorenson said he's not worried about the timing with the animal shelter's lease extension and a potential sale of the land.
It would be about a year from now for cleanup to be completed and the sale process to begin, he added.
Sorenson said he's worked with Salem Animal Rescue League to keep them updated with what's happening to the property and its future there.
Salem Animal Rescue League has expressed interest to remain at that location, he said.
Municipal Services' focus right now is on the site clean-up.
“The next six to even months are critical here,” Sorenson said. “We'll have a better idea as we get closer to the finish.”
