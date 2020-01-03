DANVILLE — Now that January has rolled around, many people are complaining about the weight they gained over the holidays and vowing to eat better in the new year. For the animals at a Danville farm, however, the feasting has just begun.
Neighbors and other members of the community donated their Christmas trees to the farm's owner, Robb Turilli, who feeds the trees to his goats, pigs and alpacas.
“The trees are a natural dewormer,” Turilli said, “and they love to eat ‘em.”
Turilli, whose farm is named Fuster Cluck, stomped through days-old snow and stepped over an electric wire fence into the pig pen. Three pigs swarmed around him and nuzzled his legs as he walked to the center of the enclosure and began to shake an old Christmas tree to signal it was snack time.
“They’ll clean the tree of all its needles,” Turilli said. “They nibble on the bark, too.”
The pigs squealed and took a few bites of pine needles, but they were distracted by Turilli and wrestled each other as they vied for some coveted ear scratches from their owner.
In a neighboring enclosure, goats meandered around the skeletons of two trees which were completely stripped of their needles — perfect for firewood, Turilli said. He said the goats eat enough pine needles after the holidays to actually save him money on goat food.
“The goats and pigs eat them the most,” he said of the trees, “but the alpacas also like to snack on them.”
Behind the pigs and goats — just a bit farther back from Main Street — alpacas named Shaggy, Butterscotch and Cookie nibbled nonchalantly on a bushy Christmas tree.
Turilli said there is no limit on the number of trees he will accept, as long as the trees do not have tinsel or fake snow and are not sprayed with pesticides or fire retardants. He has more than enough trees for his barnyard animals, so he gives extra trees to other local farms and neighbors who have farm animals.
"We are extremely grateful for people’s donations,” he said. “It’s really awesome.”
Resident Stephanie Clough saw a post written by Turilli in the Facebook group “Danville, Nh Community.” The post asked for locals to consider donating their trees to his farm.
“I commented that I would give him my tree,” Clough said. “I don't have a reason to keep it, and I can’t put it in the trash. If anyone can use it, that’s better.”
She said Turilli offered to use his truck to pick up the tree outside her house.
Turilli messaged Clough on Facebook later to invite her children to the farm to meet his animals.
Clough said she's donated her tree to other locals with farm animals in the past, but this is the first year she gave her tree to Turilli.
Turilli said he moved to Danville from Massachusetts about five years ago. His farm has has grown to become home to more than 60 animals— among them alpacas, goats, pigs, turkeys, ducks and chickens. The animals are raised for food and eggs, and to become pets.