HAVERHILL — Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe will hold its annual Armenian picnic Sunday, Aug. 27, from noon to 5 p.m. The church is at 1280 Boston Road.
Music will be performed by the Jason Naroian Ensemble. The menu will include lamb shish, losh & chicken kebab, kheyma, jingalov hats, a vegetarian plate and beverages. Dinners include pilaf, salad and bread. Also, hot dogs and chips, a cash bar, cash raffles, pastries, Armenian coffee, and live Armenian music by the Jason Naroian Ensemble in an air-conditioned hall. For each dinner sold, the church will donate $1 to Sacred Hearts food pantry. Bring lawn chairs to sit outside. Tours of the new church will be given. For more information, visit hyepointearmenianchurch.org or call 978-372-9227.
Job Fair set for Thursday
HAVERHILL — MakeIT Haverhill at 301 Washington St. will host a job fair Thursday, Aug. 24, from 4 to 6 p.m. This job fair offers a chance for people in the community to connect with local employers in a welcoming atmosphere. Employers offer free training, and bilingual assistance is available for Spanish speakers.
Participating organizations and groups include: the U.S. Postal Service, which is seeking city and rural carriers; Greater Lawrence Family Healthcare Center, Customer Support Center and Patient Services representatives; Community Action Inc., ESOL and ABE/GED instructors, academic advisers and learning support specialists; Vinfe, residential counselors, CNAs and clubhouse counselors; Joseph’s Pasta, machine operators, mechanics, facilities, HVAC specialists, and electricians; Waystone Health & Human Services, people to help individuals find employment and provide direct care and developmental support; NRT Bus, school bus drivers (CDL) and school van drivers (7D); Silverio Insurance, account managers; Home Instead, caregivers, home health aides and PCAs; A Better Life Homecare, professionals who can provide daily assistance such as bathing, grooming and supervising; All-At-Home Health Care, caregivers and nurses and Opportunity Works, drivers.
Visit online at makeithaverhill.com and communityactioninc.org.
Final summer performance
NORTH ANDOVER — The Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens will conclude its summer concert series in the gardens with a performance by North River Music on Friday, Aug. 25, at 6 p.m. The group presents an Americana sound with strong harmonies and expressive musicianship. The food vendor is Tres Latinas and the beer vendor is Notch Brewing.
Outside food and drink are prohibited. Bring your own chairs and bug spray if desired.
Refunds must be requested within seven days of the event.
For tickets and details, visit online at tinyurl.com/5n7nevew.
Garrison House Muster
HAVERHILL — The third annual Duston-Dustin Garrison House Muster will be held Saturday, Aug. 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The public is invited to this free exhibition of historic militia and crafts.
The event will include Benjamin Church’s Company (1675); the Acton Minutemen (1775), Colonial era craftspeople and townsfolk, and a pewtersmith and tinsmith making and selling handmade items. The 1634 Meadery of Ipswich will sell mead, an alcoholic beverage. Also, guided tours of the 1697 Garrison House, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Garrison House is at 665 Hilldale Ave.
Ghost walk at Hilldale Cemetery
HAVERHILL — Essex County Ghost Project will hold a paranormal investigation at Hilldale Cemetery on Saturday, Aug. 26. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. and the walk begins at 8 p.m. Wear appropriate clothing and footwear, and bring cameras and other paranormal research equipment. Cost is $10 per person and proceeds support the cemetery’s restoration fund.
Free event Saturday in GAR Park
HAVERHILL — Hope for Haverhill will hold a free event featuring food, haircuts, backpacks and raffles on Saturday, Aug. 26, from noon to 5 p.m. in GAR Park. This event is organized by the study body of Northpoint Bible College in Bradford and is sponsored by The Dream Center, Brook of Hope, AMEDAL Ministry, Common Grounds and Renaissance Church.
