North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High near 90F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.