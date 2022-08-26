HAVERHILL — The Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe will hold its annual Armenian picnic Sunday, Aug. 28, from noon to 5 p.m. This event is rain or shine.
The menu features lamb shish kebab, chicken kebab, losh kebab (ground beef with Armenian spices) and kheyma (ground sirloin mixed with bulgur wheat and Armenian spices).
Dinners include rice pilaf, salad and Syrian bread. Vegetarian options are available, including eech. Also available are hot dogs, chips and beverages as well as pastries such as paklava and choreg along with Armenian coffee.
The event will also include live music by the Jason Naroian ensemble. Attendees are advised to bring lawn chairs. For each sold dinner, $1 will be donated to the Sacred Hearts food pantry in Bradford. Credit cards will be accepted.
The church is located at 1280 Boston Rd. Visit online at www.hyepointearmenianchurch.org.
