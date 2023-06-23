HAVERHILL — The Arc of Greater Haverhill-Newburyport held its annual Candlelight Ball celebration on June 2 at Michael’s Function Hall, after three year pause due to COVID. Nearly 200 people attended this year’s celebration.
This annual dinner-dance is the longest-running celebration for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the Merrimack Valley. The night began with a social hour and dinner, followed by an awards ceremony, then dancing.
The Arc also recognized the accomplishments of a few of its clients, families, and business partners. This year’s honorees were: Supportive Business, Newburyport Bank; Exemplary Professional, Lawrence parent Raquel Quezada; Advocate of the Year, Arc client Nichelle Delgado; Dedicated Parent, Kris Bellino of Methuen, and Dedicated Caregiver, Arc staff member Sheila Flores of Methuen.
Major Event Sponsors were Pentucket Bank and Newburyport Bank. The Arc’s mission is to “Advocate, Educate, and Explore Opportunities for Personal Growth and Fulfillment” for people with disabilities in the Merrimack Valley.
Center for Adult Education graduation
HAVERHILL — Northern Essex Community College will celebrate the accomplishments of students participating in programs in the Center for Adult Education with a graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 28, at 5 p.m. on the Haverhill Campus quadrangle. More than 200 students will receive their certifications for completing personal, professional, and academic developmental programs. Those programs include English for speakers of other languages courses and high school equivalency degrees.
Many of the programs were free this year, college officials said, thanks to funding from the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and additional funding from the college to expand the offerings. Several programs are always free to those who receive SNAP as part of the SNAP Path to Work Program.
Many people start at CAE and continue to Community Education, credit courses, or enter directly into the workplace, college officials said.
For more information visit online at tinyurl.com/3bcnr4d3 or call 978-556-3000.
Taste of the Nations is Saturday
HAVERHILL — All Saints Parish at 120 Bellevue Ave. will hold its first edition of “Taste of the Nations,” an event that will take your taste buds on a journey across the globe on Saturday, June 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. This unique event invites the local community to savor culinary delights from various nations, all conveniently gathered under one roof. Rain date is Sunday, June 25.
Immerse yourself in this gastronomic adventure by collecting stamps in your “passport” for every culinary experience you partake in. As you explore the rich tapestry of flavors, remember to turn in your completed passport for a chance to win a gift card, adding an extra element of excitement to your journey of discovery.
Tickets, $5 per person or five for $20, can be purchased at the parish office, 120 Bellevue Ave., or after Mass. For those seeking an all-inclusive experience, the golden ticket granting access to all tastes is available for $50 per person.
Food drive set for Sunday
HAVERHILL — The Senior Men’s Softball league will hold a food drive on Sunday, June 25, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Haverhill Stadium on Lincoln Avenue to benefit the Liz Murphy Open Hand Pantry in Haverhill.
Desirable food items include boxed cereal, individual packets of oatmeal, canned fruits, peas, black beans, mixed veggies, tomato sauce, diced tomatoes and spaghetti sauce (no glass jars please), as well as ketchup, mayonnaise, boxed pasta, juice boxes, lemonade mix, Kool-Aid, ice tea mixes and freeze pops. Market Basket gifts cards are always welcomed.
The Pantry distributes groceries, frozen meat and fresh fruits and vegetables every Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. Program participants may receive food twice a month. We also distribute baked goods, toiletries, and household items when available; as these items are often donated by businesses and individuals. The pantry is sponsored by St James and St. John the Baptist Catholic Churches and is located in the basement of the Unitarian Universalist Church at 16 Ashland St. The pantry serves the residents of Haverhill. Its focus is on the unemployed, underemployed, homeless, elderly and military veterans.
For more information on how you can help the Liz Murphy Open Hand Pantry send email to tmm022057@gmail.com.
