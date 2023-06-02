HAVERHILL — The Crescent Yacht Club in Bradford will hold its 43rd annual Canoe Race Saturday, June 3. Registration opens at 8 a.m. and launch time is at 9 a.m. at the Essex County Correctional Alternative Center, 165 Marston St., Lawrence. Participation fee is $50.
Canoes and kayaks will make their way down river to the yacht club. A reception is at 10:45 a.m. and includes T-shirts, entertainment, food and beverages, raffle prizes, and Vikings — with costumes encouraged. An awards ceremony is at 1:30 p.m. for canoe and kayak finishes, best dressed and runner-up. Shuttle buses are available each hour from 1 to 3 p.m. to return participants to the start of the race.
Proceeds go to Greater Haverhill Pentucket Youth Hockey, St. Vincent de Paul Sacred Hearts food pantry and the Veterans Northeast Outreach Center.
For more information visit crescentyachtclub.net/canoe.
Gun violence awareness event is Saturday
HAVERHILL — Members of the city’s Violence Intervention and Prevention (VIP) program along with UTEC and Greater Haverhill Indivisible will be dressed in orange and will be holding signs at White’s Corner, in front of Central Plaza, on Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to noon to promote awareness of gun violence.
Members of the public are invited to bring signs, friends and family and to wear orange.
VIP, UTEC and Greater Haverhill Indivisible want to raise awareness about gun violence, especially in light of school and mass shootings that continue to occur.
HC Media helped VIP create a few short PSAs that being aired on local access Channels 9 and 22. Haverhill Art Walk will use orange balloons instead of red this year. UTEC has ordered 200 orange T-shirts to give to the first 200 participants. Members from the Boys & Girls Club will join in as well.
Memorial golf tournament is Monday
HAVERHILL — Veterans Northeast Outreach Center in Haverhill will hold its first Scott Forbes Memorial Golf Tournament Monday, June 5, at the Merrimack Valley Golf Club, 210 Howe St. VNEOC officials announced in early March that Forbes, who served as the program’s director for about two years, died unexpectedly.
Includes 50/50 raffle, prizes and raffle items. Cost to play is $175 individual, $700 for a foursome and $850 for a featured foursome. Sponsor a veteran for $175. Various sponsorship levels are available. Register online at golfinvite.net. Visit online at vneoc4vets.org.
Riverboat tours return to Haverhill this weekend
HAVERHILL — Yankee Clipper Harbor Tours of Newburyport is launching its second season of river tours in Haverhill beginning Friday, June 2. The Rachel Carson, a catamaran style boat that carries 30 passengers, will be leaving from the city docks behind the Tap Restaurant on Washington Street. Options include a two hour sunset cruise on Friday, June 2, departing at 6 p.m., and 75-minute long river tours on Saturday, June 3, departing at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
For reservations and pricing, visit harbortours.com.
Vintage Yard Sale donations accepted until Saturday
HAVERHILL — The Rocks Village Memorial Association, a nonprofit that supports the preservation and maintenance of the historic Hand Tub House and Toll House Museum at 1 River Road, is seeking donations for its biennial Spring Yard Sale. The yard sale is June 10 and 11, with donations due by Saturday, June 3. The yard sale will be held at the historic Hand Tub House, 1 River Road, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
Examples of desired items include decorative and holiday décor, kitchen and houseware items, small appliances, garden and outdoor items, small and midsize furniture, lamps, China sets, glassware, tools, sports equipment, toys, pet items, quilts, linens, jewelry and artwork. Estate cleanouts, including vintage and unique items are desired. The Association accepts items that are clean and in good and saleable condition. It does not accept electronics, clothing or books.
Unsold items will be donated to Ruth’s House.
Contact christine@rocksvillage.org to arrange your donation drop off. Visit rocksvillage.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.