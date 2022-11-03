HAVERHILL — The annual Greek Festival sponsored by the Holy Apostles Saints Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church will be held Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4 and 5, at the Hellenic Community Center, 154-156 Winter St.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday.
The menu of authentic Greek cuisine includes lamb shanks, souvlaki, moussaka, pastitsio, spinach pie, and other specialties. In addition to the delicious food, homemade Greek pastries and traditional loukoumades will be available throughout the weekend. Take-out will also be available on both days.
On Saturday evening, live Greek music will echo throughout the hall. Raffle prizes, free admission and free parking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.