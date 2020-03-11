LAWRENCE - The annual St. Patrick's Day luncheon on Friday has been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.
Members of the local Hibernians, which host the luncheon, announced the cancellation Wednesday morning.
"Following the lead of other events in Boston, Lowell, Worcester, Holyoke and Lawrence, we must place the welfare of our members, friends and guests ahead of our traditions," according to the announcement, released by the officers and members of the Rev. James T. O’Reilly Division 8 Ancient Order of Hibernians.
Their statement went on, "After much discussion and thought, and considering Governor Baker’s State of Emergency that he issued on Tuesday, March 10, it is with regret that we must cancel our Annual 51st Saint Patrick’s Day Corned Beef and Cabbage Luncheon planned for Friday, March 13 at the Relief’s In due to the public risk that the COVID-19 virus presents."
Hibernians in Lawrence said they "work tirelessly all year planning an enjoyable, cultural, informative and memorable Irish Heritage Month."
They describe the event as "A keystone event in our celebration calendar for March."
The event is attended by notable dignitaries and hundreds of guests from as far away as Ireland.
Mayor Daniel Rivera on Tuesday cancelled the city's annual St. Patrick's Day parade, which was set to step off Saturday at 1 p.m.
