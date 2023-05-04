HAVERHILL — When 5-year-old Margaret Arroyo of Derry learned that her former Haverhill neighbor was holding another one of her walks to raise money for the American Cancer Society, the girl assembled a team of her own and so far has raised $1,000.
“I was taking Margaret to school one morning and she reminded me that my Rosebud Walk was coming up and that she’d assembled her own team,” said Rose Leonard-Flynn, founder of the annual Rosebud Relay. “She told me her friends are coming and they are going to walk all night long and find a cure for cancer.”
“I know that cancer is bad and that some people die, but not everybody,” Margaret said. “I really want to walk and we need to raise money to find a cure.”
Leonard-Flynn said that although Margaret is only five, “she’s already inspiring people” and proves that you’re never too young to help find a cure for cancer.
Margaret’s team, called “Little Feet to Defeat,” is about 15 members strong and includes her parents, PJ and Christina Arroyo, and her sister Cecelia, 2. They plan to participate in the Rosebud Walk, which takes place in and around Leonard-Flynn’s Pilgrim Road neighborhood in Haverhill starting at noon on Friday, May 12, of Mother’s Day weekend, and ending 24 hours later.
Rose, her husband James Flynn, their daughter Jessica, 25, of Chelmsford along with friends and neighbors will walk as well. Their daughter Rachael, 28, of Chicago, can’t make it this year.
And as Leonard-Flynn has done in past walks, she anticipates walking the entire 24 hours, with a few rest breaks here and there, for a total distance of about 40 miles.
Ever since she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011, Leonard-Flynn and her Rosie’s Riveters team has participated and raised money for the Relay for Life of Greater Haverhill to support the fight to end cancer and in thanks for the great care she received at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
She started the Rosebud Relay four years ago and has raised more than $10,000 to benefit the American Cancer Society in association with the annual Relay for Life of Greater Haverhill. Along with the Rosebud Relay, Leonard-Flynn has raised more than $300,000 for cancer research with her “Move for the Movement” dance show fundraisers held in January each year.
Leonard-Flynn, Haverhill’s assistant city clerk, is approaching her 12th year in July as a breast cancer survivor. Radical measures were taken as she underwent nine operations in six years.
Cancer has impacted her family, with her loved ones battling as well. Her sister also fought breast cancer, her brother had thyroid cancer, and she lost her father-in-law to a rare form of cancer.
“The people who walk with me this year will include a woman who lost her fiancé’ to brain cancer and another who is currently fighting breast cancer while her teenage son is battling brain cancer,” Leonard-Flynn said.
Her neighborhood embraces the walk each year, offering food, snacks and beverages along the route for her team as it laps the neighborhood.
Leonard-Flynn emphasized her relay has become a chance for neighbors to come together for something other than a block party or cookout and show unity and offer support for a good cause.
“I walk for those who can’t and if I could say anything to anyone, it’s, ‘Live every day because you don’t know if tomorrow is going to happen,”’ Leonard-Flynn said. “Don’t give up hope. If you ever give up hope, then you have nothing left.”
Relay for Life of Greater Haverhill returns to Northern Essex Community College in Haverhill Aug. 4 and 5.
To donate to Rosie’s Riveters, to Margaret Arroyo’s team or to another team, visit online at tinyurl.com/2tuyambk.
Staff reporter Angelina Berube contributed to this report
