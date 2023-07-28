EXETER — The Exeter Area Kiwanis will hold the annual UFO Festival on Saturday, Sept. 2, and Sunday, Sept. 3, at locations that include Town Hall, 9 Front St., and the Town Common Park.
The festival is a celebration of all things UFO-related. It features a variety of speakers, panels, children’s activities and events, including the popular crash site – all designed to educate and entertain visitors.
The festival is based on the famous “Incident at Exeter,” which occurred on Sept. 3, 1965, in nearby Kensington. On that night, 18-year-old Norman Muscarello was hitchhiking home from work when he saw a strange object in the sky.
The object was described as the size of a car with flashing red lights. Muscarello reported the sighting to the Exeter Police Department. Several officers investigated the area. They, too, saw the object and described it as “unidentified.”
The “Incident at Exeter” has been investigated by numerous experts, but there is no consensus on what was seen.
Proceeds benefit area children’s charities.
Summer reading program underway
LONDONDERRY — Registration for Leach Library’s summer reading program continues through Thursday, Aug. 31.
The theme is “All Together Now” and all ages are invited to participate.
To register for the children’s program, stop by the children’s room at the library, 276 Mammoth Road, to sign up. Young adults can register at the main desk.
All students entering Grades 6-12 are invited to sign up and enjoy summer programs. There will also be raffles with prizes. At the end of summer, there will be two grand prize raffle drawings open to all young adult participants.
Adults can also sign up. Each book read or listened to earns participants a raffle ticket for a chance to win weekly prizes. There will be monthly word puzzles and the summer-long bingo game at the adult display table.
For more information, call 603-432-1132.
Community Crossroads’ golf returns
ATKINSON — Community Crossroads will hold its 34th annual Golf Challenge on Monday, Aug. 21, at the Atkinson Resort & Country Club, 85 Country Club Drive.
This tournament benefits children and adults with developmental and other disabilities, and their families.
Those interested in golfing individually or with a team can register at communitycrossroadsnh.org.
Civic club plans shredding event
ATKINSON — The Atkinson Women’s Civic Club will hold a shredding fundraiser Saturday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St.
Safely dispose of confidential documents by having them shredded on-site. The cost is $10 per standard box. Additional fees apply for larger boxes.
Donations will benefit the club’s programs.
For more information, contact Veronica Riley at vriley@awcc-nh.org or Sandra Neals at sneals@awcc-nh.org.
Atkinson looks to fill new committee
ATKINSON — The town is looking for residents to join the newly created Capital Improvement Program Committee.
These residents would preferably have professional backgrounds in finance, accounting, strategic planning, business management or project management. The committee plans to meet monthly.
Candidates can be new to town, have history with it or want to contribute to the town’s success.
The deadline to submit an application is Thursday, Aug. 3
Contact Town Administrator John Apple at 603-362-1064 or TownAdmin@atkinson-nh.gov with any questions.
