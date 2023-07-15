A years-long effort to identify the extent of lead plumbing in local properties is yielding good results for the town.
Since last year’s annual water report was released, the Andover Department of Public Works has reduced the number of houses where the material used for plumbing is unknown from 1,359 to 162.
DPW Director Chris Cronin said that 3.6% of the unknown systems they looked at this year had a lead component.
The town’s recently released 2022 Drinking Water Quality Report details the three sites above an actionable lead level out of 70 samples taken between January and June of last year. Cronin added that all of the samples were taken where there was already a known lead service line.
“We are looking for areas that will give us bad results,” he said.
Last year’s report found six homes above an actionable level.
“We are very happy with it,” said Cronin about this year’s report.
He said as the town replaces lead components, it is running out of locations to test.
“The goal is to have zero,” he said. “We are getting there.”
The Andover DPW recently won an award from the state for replacement of lead service lines.
“It was really quite an effort, really proud of the team,” Cronin said.
He said the department has reached out to the homeowners of all 162 unknown sites. Cronin added that while the DPW would be happy to enter the house to determine the material of the lines they can also figure it out remotely.
“But we do need cooperation from the homeowners,” he said.
The report does detail a violation surrounding coliform bacteria testing, though Cronin said it doesn’t actually have anything to do with the amount of the bacteria found.
According to the report coliform bacteria are naturally present and indicate the potential presence of harmful waterborne pathogens or that a “potential pathway exists through which contamination may enter the drinking water distribution system.”
Cronin said the town tested for the bacteria at a different frequency than the state mandated.
He said officials reported this error to the state, which resulted in a violation for process. Cronin said the DEP’s wording was “harsh” since the 2021 report did not detail a violation for coliform bacteria.
The full report is available on the town’s website under news and announcements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.