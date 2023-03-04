TEWKSBURY – There is a lot of good going on at Andover High this winter, including the undefeated and No. 1 ranked girls basketball team.
Andover High wrestling, boys basketball, gymnastics and indoor track teams have equally carried a lot of weight at one of the state’s top high school athletic programs.
Well, maybe it’s time we started talking about the Andover High girls hockey program, ranked No. 3 in the state Division 2, and now just two wins away from a state title berth.
Yes. State. Title. Berth.
“We believe we deserve to be with the other teams,” said Andover senior co-captain Rose MacLean, who had a goal and four assists in the win. “We’re a good program. We work as hard as anybody.”
Andover beat a perennial D2 state tourney contender Pembroke, 8-6, in a light-the-lamp exhibition in the Round of 16.
Andover has lost only two games since the new year, and both of those were to powerhouses St. Mary’s Lynn (No. 1 seed in D1) and Duxbury (No. 2 seed in D2).
It was hairy several times, with Andover having leads of 3-0, 4-2, 5-3 and 7-4, all of which got to within a goal.
But Andover answered every time Pembroke, which might have the best player in the state in sophomore Jennifer Birolini (4 goals, 2 assists against Andover).
“That’s what I’m most proud about our team,” said Andover’s fiery coach and former star there (2013), Meagan Keefe. “We don’t sulk. We don’t give up. Every time it got close we answered. That’s our team.”
Andover controlled the game early in period one, seniors MacLean and Eliza O’Sullivan, also best friends, each scored along with sophomore Scarlet Glass to give the Lady Warriors a 3-0 lead. O’Sullivan’s goal, with 27 seconds remaining appeared to be a back-breaker.
But then Birolini started her magical game with an assist and goal just over 3½ into the second period to close it to 3-2.
The rest of the game was literally a seesaw.
Andover went ahead 4-2 on an O’Sullivan goal and two minutes later Pembroke made it 4-3, remaining that way heading into the third period.
O’Sullivan scored her third goal of the game, only 22 seconds into the third period to make it 5-3. It seemed like a possible back-breaker. Wrong!
Birolini scored at 11:24, on the power play, to make it 5-4. Scarlet Glass scored her second goal, making it 6-4 and teammate Lizzy Gaffny made it 7-4 on a wrister that the Pembroke goal misplayed into a goal with 11:08 remaining in the game.
Game over?
Not quite.
Birolini single-handedly, once on an end-to-end drive around three defenders for a great goal in the top right corner, followed by her breaking in alone, again in the top right corner to make it 7-6 with 7:36 remaining in the game.
“It’s a problem,” said O’Sullivan, who had three goals and two assists. “Sometimes we need a little motivation to pick it up and when they scored that goal, we picked it up.”
The goal that sealed the win was from promising sophomore Bella DiFiore, who got her stick on a loose puck in front and put it past the Pembroke goalie with 6:10 remaining.
“It was a great win in that every line contributed with points,” said Coach Keefe. “Obviously, our first line was huge. But in these you need everybody to contribute. And we got it. This is a great win for Andover.”
Andover will play later in the week against the winner of the Lincoln-Sudbury-Sandwich game at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday.
Coach Keefe will be there watching.
“Yes, we’ll be there,” said Coach Keefe. “This is a big game for us.”
Andover 8, Pembroke 6
Breakaway Ice Center, Tewksbury
1st period
A1 - Rose MacLean (Casey Michael, Eliza O'Sullivan), 6:15; A2 - Scarlett Glass (MacLean, Rose Memmolo), 2:07; A3 Eliza O'Sullivan (MacLean, Casey Michael), 0:27
2nd period
P1 - Hannah D'Angelo (Lauren Perry, Jennifer Birolini), 13:01; P2 - Birolino (Perry, Ava Dunphy) 11:23; A4 - O'Sullivan (MacLean, Grace Johnson) (PP) 8:50; P3 - D'Angelo (Maria Cantino, Birolini) (PP) 6:48.
3rd period
A5 - O'Sullivan (MacLean) 14:38; P4 - Birolini (Dunphy, Cantino) (PP) 11:24; A6 - S.Glass (O'Sullivan, Michael) 11:08; A7 - Lizzy Gaffny (Lucey MacLean, Amy Pinkham) 10:34; P5 - Birolini (Cantino, Dunphy) (PP) 7:36; P6 - Birolini (Dunphy, Meghan Hanrahan) 6:40; A8 - Bella DiFiore (Memmolo, S.Glass) 6:10
Shots on goal
Andover 23; Pembroke 18
Saves
A – Allie Batchelder 12; P – Emily LaVallee 15
