LAWRENCE — Another city police officer — the fourth in recent months — has been placed on leave per the order of Mayor Brian DePena.
Capt. Fabian Guerrero was placed on paid administrative leave for "violation of police department policy and protocol and conflict of interest," confirmed Octavien Spanner, DePena's senior adviser, on Tuesday.
Spanner would not elaborate on the extent or details of the alleged violations.
He said an administrative hearing for Guerrero is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 28.
Guerrero declined to comment for this article.
Three other police officers placed on paid leave late this summer have also not returned to work yet.
"Independent investigations" are being conducted in the three officers cases, Nestor Castillo, a spokesperson for DePena, said previously.
Detective Paul MacMillan, president of the police patrolmen’s union, was placed on leave in September after attempting to speak with DePena at City Hall.
The interaction was described as a "threatening incident" by Jhovanny Martes, DePena's chief of staff.
But a union official said MacMillan was placed on leave, in part, because he spoke to the media about DePena and his administration.
MacMillan was publicly vocal when police Capt. Maurice Aguiler was placed on paid administrative leave after attending the “Dominicanismo” event on Aug. 25 at the Lawrence Elks.
DePena also attended the event. He confirmed afterward Aguiler was placed on “paid administrative leave pending an independent investigation into recent off-duty non-criminal behavior.”
In response, MacMillan had said the action taken against Aguiler is “political in nature” and a “deflection for the administration.”
“The captain has had his gun, badge and cruiser taken from him due to an off duty incident. He was not acting as a police officer in any capacity,” MacMillan said of Aguiler then.
MacMillan further said there is a separate investigation underway “from an outside state agency looking into potential criminal activity of some members of the department.”
He said DePena was notified of the allegations but did not place anyone on paid administrative leave, however.
Also, in early September, Detective Shaun McLellan was placed on paid leave after an incident in Salem, New Hampshire, which resulted in his arrest for simple domestic assault, according to a statement released by the Lawrence Police Department.
McLellan, 51, was arrested after a dispute was reported at Amazing Intimates on Broadway at 5:39 p.m., according to the Salem police log.
The woman told police McClellan “shoved her with his hands twice in her chest area,” according to a report.
The woman, 29, told police she was dating McLellan for the past two months and he was very controlling, according to the report.
The report indicates the woman was a victim in one of McLellan’s cases.
The city is conducting independent investigations into the incidents involving Aguiler, McLellan and MacMillan. The city has not specified which person or firm was conducting the investigations.
Police Chief Roy Vasque also declined comment.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.