ATKINSON — The MacDonald Memorial Antique Truck and Car Show, sponsored by the Atkinson Lions and the Atkinson Fire Association, is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Atkinson Town Common and adjacent Fire Department Grounds, on Academy Avenue.
There is no charge for admission but donations are encouraged. Parking is free and food will be available for purchase.
Only antique vehicles 25 years or older will be allowed to participate and receive a ribbon. All participating vehicles should aim to arrive at the Town Common between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Parking attendants will assist and ensure proper spacing between vehicles.
Donations of canned goods for the Atkinson Food Bank can be left at the registration desk. Rain date is Saturday, Sept. 9.
For more information, go to atkinson.nhlions.org. or contact atkinsonnhlions@gmail.com or atkffassociation@comcast.net.
Fish and Game Club to host open house
NEWTON — Country Pond Fish and Game Club will host an open house on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 82 Pond St.
The public is welcome and all ranges will be open to the public. All visitors must sign a liability waiver on arrival.
For more information, contact Sharon Theobald at 603-374-8061 or email openhouse@cpfgc.com.
Free concert in Hampstead
HAMPSTEAD — The duo of Gilly Martin and Ryan Brooks Kelly will perform on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 6 p.m. at Meetinghouse Park, located along Main Street and Emerson Avenue.
The duo has become the next must-see act from New England to Nashville. Their songs bridge the gap between traditional and new country.
The free concert is sponsored by Hampstead Cable Television. Concert-goers are invited to bring chairs, blankets and a picnic lunch. Moo’s Homemade Ice Cream will be on sale throughout the concert.
For more information, call 603-560-5069 or visit hampsteadconcerts.com.
Kingston Days lobster feed
KINGSTON — The Kingston Fire Auxiliary will bring back the Kingston Days’ lobster feed to kick off the Kingston Days celebration on Friday, Sept. 8, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., inside the bay area of the Central Fire Station on Main Street.
The menu includes a single lobster dinner for $25, single steak dinner for $25, lobster and steak combo for $30, double lobster meal for $30, or double steak for $35.
All meals come with vegetable, coleslaw and a soda or water.
Tickets are available at the Kingston Fire Department and must be purchased by Thursday, Sept. 7.
Free fitness classes for seniors
NEWTON — The free senior fitness program will continue on Tuesdays in August at 9 a.m. at Newton Town Hall, 2 Town Hall Road.
The remaining dates are August 22 and 29.
All are welcome, including non-Newton residents.
These classes are low-impact and low-cardio exercises designed to improve balance, flexibility, strength and stamina. Some are performed seated in a chair. Light weights, resistance bands and exercise balls are incorporated.
The program is beginner-friendly and is not just for seniors. Classes are one hour with warm-ups and stretching to reduce the chance of injury. Wear comfortable shoes and loose clothing.
The instructor is Jim Ryan, a retired lieutenant from Newton Fire Department. For more information, contact recreation@newtonnh.net.
Celebrating a long life
LONDONDERRY — The Londonderry Senior Center is planning a celebration to recognize those in the center’s membership community who are either in their 90s now or will be prior to the start of 2024. All who are older will also be honored.
Anyone in this age group can contact Bonnie Ritvo at 978-767-5057 or contact the senior center at 603-432-8554.
