Iran breaches uranium stockpile limit set by nuclear deal
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has broken the limit set on its stockpile of low-enriched uranium by its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, international inspectors and Tehran said Monday, marking its first major departure from the unraveling agreement a year after the U.S. unilaterally withdrew from the accord.
The announcement by Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and later confirmation by the U.N. nuclear watchdog puts new pressure on European nations trying to save the deal amid President Donald Trump's maximalist campaign targeting Tehran. Iran separately threatens to raise its uranium enrichment closer to weapons-grade levels on July 7 if Europe fails to offer it a new deal.
It also further heightens tensions across the wider Middle East in the wake of Iran recently shooting down a U.S. military surveillance drone, mysterious attacks on oil tankers that America and the Israelis blame on Tehran, and bomb-laden drone assaults by Yemen's Iranian-backed rebels targeting Saudi Arabia.
The European Union urged Iran to reverse course and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the action "a significant step toward making a nuclear weapon." Iran long has insisted its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes, despite Western fears about it.
Though Trump pulled back from airstrikes targeting Iran after the U.S. drone was shot down, Washington has rushed an aircraft carrier strike group, nuclear-capable B-52 bombers and thousands of additional troops to the region. That's raised fears that a miscalculation or further incidents could push the two sides into an armed conflict, some 40 years after the Islamic Revolution and the takeover of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran.
Girl recalls poor care in Texas border station
For almost two weeks, a 12-year-old migrant girl said she and her 6-year-old sister were held inside a Border Patrol station in Texas where they slept on the floor and some children were locked away when they cried for their parents.
She was one of hundreds of migrant children who have been held this year in holding cells at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection station near El Paso that has come under fire for holding children in squalid and unsanitary conditions.
In a video obtained by The Associated Press, the girl — speaking in Spanish — tells her Minnesota-based attorney Alison Griffith children were "treated badly" and were not allowed to play or bathe. The girl's face is not visible on the video to protect her privacy and not jeopardize her immigration case.
El Paso, Texas, attorney Taylor Levy, who worked with the girl's family, said she and her sister were separated from their aunt when they arrived in the U.S. on May 23. The children, from Central America, were put in the Border Patrol station in Clint, Texas, Levy said. Their aunt is still being detained.
Levy said the girls' mother fled an abusive husband and arrived in the U.S. four years ago. She has applied for asylum. The girls stayed behind with their aunt, but the three headed north in May after the girls' father threatened them, Levy said.
Trump lashes out at New York governor, attorney general
NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump lashed out at New York's governor and attorney general Monday, accusing the Democrats of going after him in a "political Witch Hunt."
In four tweets, Trump accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Attorney General Letitia James of "harassing all of my New York businesses in search of anything at all they can find to make me look as bad as possible."
"It is very hard and expensive to live in New York. Governor Andrew Cuomo uses his Attorney General as a bludgeoning tool for his own purposes. They sue on everything, always in search of a crime," Trump said. "So, on top of ridiculously high taxes, my children and companies are spending a fortune on lawyers. No wonder people and businesses are fleeing New York in record numbers!"
It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the barrage, which came the day after Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to step into North Korea.
A James predecessor, Eric Schneiderman, sued the Trump Foundation a year ago last month, alleging it was improperly involved in the president's political campaign and private business affairs. Her office has continued that suit.
Amid sex abuse scandals, Vatican upholds confession secrecy
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Amid pedophile clergy scandals, the Vatican has declared "unacceptable" any efforts by politicians or lawmakers to force priests to violate their sacred obligation to keep secret what faithful tell them in confession.
The Holy See's Apostolic Penitentiary, a tribunal dealing with absolution and confessional matters, reiterated the secrecy obligation for clergy in a six-page document approved by the pope and made public Monday.
For years now, the Catholic church has been besieged by lawsuits and other civil actions and targeted by prosecutors, including in the United States, aimed at obtaining justice for children and other victims of sex abuse by clergy and systematic cover-up by many pastors and bishops.
"Every political or legislative initiative aimed at 'forcing' the inviolability of the sacramental seal would constitute an unacceptable offense against the freedom of the church, which doesn't receive its very legitimization from any single country but from God," the document said.
Such initiatives would also violate religious freedom, it asserted.
Rescue captain remains under house arrest after questioning
ROME (AP) — The German captain who defied Italian authorities and rammed her migrant rescue ship into a border police motorboat while docking remained under house arrest after questioning Monday before a judge in Sicily who will decide if she can regain her liberty.
Sea-Watch, the German humanitarian group which operates the rescue vessel Sea-Watch 3, said in a tweet that the judge will announce her ruling on Tuesday.
Captain Carola Rackete's closed-door hearing before Judge Alessandra Vella in Agrigento, Sicily, lasted about three hours.
Rackete has become a kind of cause celebre for some in her homeland for defying Italy's anti-migrant Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who has vowed not to let any charity rescue boat disembark migrants on Italian shores. Salvini contends such rescues essentially help human traffickers who launch unseaworthy boats, crowded with migrants, from Libyan shores.
Prosecutors have opened an investigation against Rackete for allegedly resisting a war ship and using violence against it, a reference to the damaged boat of the border police, which is considered as a military force under Italian law. If charged and convicted, Rackete risks up to 10 years in prison.
Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien pleads not guilty to assault
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Former Super Bowl hero Mark Rypien, who announced last year that he believes he suffered brain damage while playing in the NFL that caused him to behave violently at times, pleaded not guilty on Monday to a charge of domestic violence against his wife.
Rypien was taken to the Spokane County Jail on Sunday afternoon after his arrest near a bank on the north side of the city. A witness who saw the couple called police and said Rypien's wife alleged he had struck her. She was evaluated and did not need medical treatment, police said.
Rypien, 56, was released without bail; his next court appearance was scheduled for July 31. Prosecutors initially asked for a no-contact order between Rypien and his wife at the brief hearing, but she argued against that.
There was no answer at the Spokane offices of the Rypien Foundation, which battles childhood cancer. Rypien's attorney, Chris Bugbee, did not immediately return a telephone message.
Rypien announced last year he believes he has Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, caused by repeated concussions while playing in the NFL. He said he believes this condition caused him to have erratic and violent behavior.
Family: Woman dies from flesh-eating disease in Florida
MIAMI (AP) — A 77-year-old woman was infected by flesh-eating bacteria and died nearly two weeks after she fell and scraped her leg while walking on a Florida beach, her family said Monday.
Wade Fleming told The Associated Press that his mother Lynn Fleming, who retired to Florida's Gulf Coast, stumbled and fell into the water on Coquina Beach while her family was visiting from Pittsburgh. The wound swelled up and continued to bleed, leading her to urgent care where she was prescribed antibiotics and given a tetanus shot.
The woman was taken a day later to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with the flesh-eating disease and died Thursday after suffering two strokes and organ failure.
Lynn Fleming's death follows the case of a 12-year-old girl from Indiana, who scraped her toe and contracted the same rare bacteria while vacationing last month in a Florida Panhandle beach. The bacteria thrive in warm, salty water, and usually are found in the South. Kylei Brown almost lost her leg and needs physical therapy to be able to walk again.
A retired bank teller from Charleroi, Lynn Fleming dreamed of moving to the area south of Tampa.
Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs dead at 27; found in hotel room
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died Monday at the age of 27, stunning Major League Baseball and leading to the postponement of the team's game against the Texas Rangers.
Skaggs was with the team in Texas when he was found unresponsive in his hotel room, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they are investigating, but no foul play is suspected at this time.
Skaggs was "an important part of the Angels Family," the team said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Carli, and his entire family during this devastating time."
Skaggs, who would have turned 28 on July 13, had been a regular in the Angels' starting rotation since late 2016, when he returned from Tommy John surgery. He struggled with injuries repeatedly over the past three seasons but persevered to become a valuable starter in Los Angeles' injury-plagued rotation.
The left-hander had just pitched on Saturday, allowing two runs in 4 1/3 innings in a 4-0 loss to Oakland.
Gauff, just 15, shocks 5-time champ Venus, 39, at Wimbledon
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Coco Gauff grew up admiring the Williams sisters. Picked up a tennis racket as a little girl because of them. And on Monday at Wimbledon, still just 15, Gauff beat one of them.
Gauff, the youngest competitor to qualify at the All England Club in the professional era, showed the poise and power of a much older, much more experienced player, pulling off a 6-4, 6-4 victory in the first round over Venus Williams, who at 39 was the oldest woman in the field.
When it ended, Gauff dropped her racket and put her hands on her head. After a handshake and exchange of words at the net with Williams, Gauff knelt by her sideline chair and tears welled in her eyes. Up in the stands, her father leaped out of his seat.
"Honestly, I don't really know how to feel. This is the first time I ever cried after a match. Or winning, obviously; I've cried after a loss before," said Gauff, who is based in Florida. "I don't even know how to explain how I feel."
This was her third tour-level match; Williams has played more than 1,000. This was Gauff's first match at Wimbledon, where Williams has played more than 100 and won five titles. By the time Gauff was born in 2004, Williams already had spent time at No. 1 in the rankings and owned four of her seven Grand Slam singles trophies.