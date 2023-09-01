ANDOVER — Architects working on a new $480 million high school are designing a new traffic plan which emphasizes the separation of cars, buses and pedestrians.
During a recent Andover High School Building Committee meeting, architects laid out six strategies to reduce jams at the school:
- Place parking at the perimeters;
- Provide two zones for arrival and dismissal;
- Separate bus and car queuing;
- Maximize queuing and circulation options;
- Minimize need for enforcement,
- Prioritize student pedestrian experience.
Cathy Offenburg, a landscape architect with Arcadis, said car and bus circulation is “tangled up in the middle” with the existing plan, something they hope to rectify.
Designing a straight forward system is also important, Offenburg said.
“We are trying not to have a lot of signs everywhere,” she said. “It should be intuitive.”
She added designers are also looking at how the new layout would affect neighbors and nearby streets.
The committee also looked at different circulation options for the abutting West Middle School.
“Foremost” though, Offenburg said, was improving the student pedestrian experience. The committee members and architects discussed the possibility of gating off roads inside the complex once the buses have dropped off students.
“The kids have free rein without having to worry that the cars will be in conflict,” Offenburg said. “Nobody’s going to be driving in here once the buses leave the campus.”
She added the roads will still be accessible for emergency vehicles.
In total, Offenburg said the entire campus including the middle school requires 693 parking spaces, which will be placed around the perimeter of the site.
Architects for the project also reported they had met with a member of WalkBike Andover, a local cyclists and pedestrian advocacy group.
“We are fully embracing the design of the Complete Streets policy,” she said.
Complete Streets is a state program Andover officials joined that encourages engineers and architects to take into account all forms of transportation including walking and biking when designing infrastructure.
This means designing paths for kids to get to school on bikes and by foot. The presentation included plans for a 12-foot-wide combined pedestrian-bike path which would parallel Shawsheen Road.
The project may also include another combined pedestrian path snaking through campus.
The entire high school project has been priced at $480 million, a cost residents will ultimately decide at a Town Meeting vote. In the meantime, residents will need to finance $1.3 million in design work for the proposed new high school at an upcoming Special Town Meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.