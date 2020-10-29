Haverhill, Lawrence, Methuen and North Andover are again stuck in the state's COVID-19 high-risk zone while Andover remains listed at a moderate risk.
The state's weekly report of town-by-town COVID-19 risk assessment now has 121 cities and towns in the high-risk category, or red zone, meaning their average daily case rate over the last 14 days is more than eight cases per 100,000 people.
Local officials are asking the public to help reduce the spread of the virus by practicing social distancing, washing hands often, avoiding touching your face, wearing masks and avoiding large gatherings.
In Lawrence, which continues to have one of the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the state, Mayor Daniel Rivera officially canceled trick-or-treating and any other city-sponsored or public Halloween events on Monday. Children in the city's school system remain on a remote learning plan due to the high infection rate.
The city's average daily case rate from Oct. 11 to Oct. 24 was 52.8 per 100,000 people.
Rivera said the city's COVID-19 death toll had risen to 146 as of Monday.
In Methuen, where the average daily case rate currently sits at 22.7 per 100,000 people, the School Committee voted unanimously on Monday night to start bringing the rest of the district's students back to in-person classes starting next week.
The original plan approved in September allowed the return of grades K-4 and grade 9 to school buildings, and called for the rest of the students to start returning in early October but when the city's infection rate skyrocketed a few weeks ago, pushing Methuen into the high risk zone, the return date to classes was pushed back indefinitely, until Monday night.
Superintendent Brandi Kwong presented a revised reopening plan that starts Nov. 2 with the return of grades 5, 8 and 12. Two weeks later would see the return of students in grades 6, 7, 10 and 11.
Kwong reasoned that while the numbers remain high in the community at-large, there is no indication that the schools are contributing to the overall problem.
Kwong said students doing in-school learning are "much happier than (students) sitting in front of a computer every single day."
Haverhill reported 7 new cases on Tuesday, 19 on Wednesday and 21 on Thursday. The city's death count rose to 73 after and the deaths this past week of two long-term nursing home residents who tested positive back in September.
Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini said that about half of the latest cases are within families, six to eight cases are from Northpoint Bible College and there was a cluster of cases resulting from a wedding, although the attendees were from outside of the city.
"The latest numbers show a continuing decline as well as a decline in the positivity rate, however, in the past two days we've seen spikes and they are very concerning to me and are taking us in the wrong direction," Fiorentini said.
He attributed many of these latest cases to people letting their guard down.
"The explanation may be pandemic fatigue, where people aren't being as cautious as they should and these numbers reflect that," he said.
"Everyone needs to continue to be cautious and not let up," the mayor added. "We want to keep the economy open and the kids in school."
Haverhill's average daily case rate is 12 per 100,000 people, according to Thursday's state report.
City Health Nurse Mary Connolly said that although the state’s free testing sites in Haverhill concluded Oct. 20, residents can still go to other state-run free testing sites, including in Lawrence.
For a list of those sites, visit mass.gov/info-details/stop-the-spread and select “Lawrence.” Testing of students and staff in Haverhill schools is available, by referral from schools, at Pentucket Medical.
Connolly said the latest signs of the virus now include the sudden onset of fatigue, headaches, nasal congestion and dry cough.
"Fever is not the most common sign anymore," she said. "Any symptoms that come on suddenly should alarm you."
Andover remains listed at moderate risk, however, the state reported the town’s case count went up, as did its rate of positive cases. Andover's average daily case rate was 6.5 per 100,000 people.
North Andover remains designated as high risk. Its case count went up and so did its rate of positive cases. The town's average daily case rate was 14.2 per 100,000 people.
Fifteen people tested positive for COVID-19 at Merrimack College between Oct. 20 and 26, according to the weekly tally on a dashboard posted on the school’s website.
Officials said that in addition, two COVID-19 clusters — one tied to hockey leagues and another to a house party — caused the town's number of positive cases to climb.
Town and school officials announced last week that after five high school students tested positive for COVID-19, and the high school would transition to remote learning from Oct. 23 to Nov. 6.
Reporters Allison Corneau, Genevieve DiNatale, Maddie Hughes and Bill Kirk contributed to this story.