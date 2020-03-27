As the coronavirus — COVID-19 — rapidly spreads across the region and beyond, The Eagle-Tribune will track local cases in Massachusetts, by community, daily throughout the crisis.
In New Hampshire the tallies will be by county, as this is how the state is tracking numbers.
As cases are reported throughout the day, these numbers will be updated on our website, eagletribune.com. Check back frequently for the most up-to-date information.
ANDOVER
Total: 2
Increase: 0
The first case was reported March 15 and the second case was reported March 21. Both individuals are quarantined in isolation.
GROVELAND
TOTAL: 1
INCREASE: 1
Case confirmed March 24.
HAVERHILL
TOTAL CASES: 19
INCREASE: 5
One is a non-resident who works for Haverhill Public Schools but lives in New Hampshire; 18 are residents.
LAWRENCE
Total cases: 37
Increase: 19
METHUEN
Total cases: 17
Increase from day before: 5
Mayor Neil Perry said two are hospitalized — one locally and one in Boston. He said 11 are self-monitoring at home.
NORTH ANDOVER
Total: 9
The first two who contracted the disease are in recovery, according to Town Manager Melissa Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues. Those two live in the same household. The other seven victims are following the procedures recommended by the Board of Health, Murphy-Rodrigues said.
NEW HAMPSHIRE
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Safety breaks down how many cases are in each county. There are 158 total cases in the state, there have been 25 hospitalizations and 1 death, according to DHHS. There have been 158+3395 tests conducted, 592 tests currently pending and 825 people being monitored.
Belknap County: 8 cases
Carroll County: 7 cases
Cheshire County: 2 cases
Coos County: 0 cases
Grafton County: 23 cases
Hillsboro County: 35 cases
Merrimack County: 7 cases
Rockingham County: 67 cases
Sullivan County: 2 cases
Strafford County: 7 cases