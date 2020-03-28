As the coronavirus — COVID-19 — rapidly spreads across the region and beyond, The Eagle-Tribune will track local cases in Massachusetts by community daily throughout the crisis.
As cases are reported throughout the day, these numbers will be updated on our website, eagletribune.com. Check back frequently for the most up-to-date information.
MASSACHUSETTS
ANDOVER
Total: 2
Increase: 0
The first case was reported March 15 and the second case was reported March 21. Both individuals are quarantined in isolation.
GROVELAND
TOTAL: 4
INCREASE: 2
HAVERHILL
TOTAL CASES: 24
INCREASE: 5
One is a non-resident who works for Haverhill Public Schools but lives in New Hampshire; 23 are residents. According to city health officials, Thursday's new cases involve one person in their 20s, three people in their 30s and one person in their 50s.
LAWRENCE
Total cases: 54
Increase: 17
METHUEN
Total cases: 27
Increase from day before: 10
NORTH ANDOVER
Total: 9
Increase: 0
Three residents who were infected by coronavirus have been released from quarantine, according to Public Health Nurse Caroline Ibbitson. The other six are still quarantined and following the procedures recommended by the Board of Health, she said.
NEW HAMPSHIRE
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Safety breaks down how many cases are in each county. There are 187 total cases in the state. There have been 30 hospitalizations and 2 deaths, according to DHHS.