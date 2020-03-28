Urgent Care offers drive-through testing to qualified patients

TIM JEAN/Staff photo. A health care worker instructs a vehicle to pull ahead at a drive-through coronavirus testing station at AFC Urgent Care in North Andover. 3/27/20

 Tim Jean

As the coronavirus — COVID-19 — rapidly spreads across the region and beyond, The Eagle-Tribune will track local cases in Massachusetts by community daily throughout the crisis.

As cases are reported throughout the day, these numbers will be updated on our website, eagletribune.com. Check back frequently for the most up-to-date information.

  

MASSACHUSETTS

ANDOVER

Total: 2

Increase: 0

The first case was reported March 15 and the second case was reported March 21. Both individuals are quarantined in isolation.

GROVELAND

TOTAL: 4 

INCREASE: 2

HAVERHILL

TOTAL CASES: 24

INCREASE: 5

One is a non-resident who works for Haverhill Public Schools but lives in New Hampshire; 23 are residents. According to city health officials, Thursday's new cases involve one person in their 20s, three people in their 30s and one person in their 50s. 

LAWRENCE

Total cases: 54

Increase: 17

METHUEN

Total cases: 27

Increase from day before: 10

NORTH ANDOVER

Total: 9

Increase: 0

Three residents who were infected by coronavirus have been released from quarantine, according to Public Health Nurse Caroline Ibbitson. The other six are still quarantined and following the procedures recommended by the Board of Health, she said.

NEW HAMPSHIRE

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Safety breaks down how many cases are in each county. There are 187 total cases in the state. There have been 30 hospitalizations and 2 deaths, according to DHHS.

