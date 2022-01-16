LAWRENCE — Lawrence, Haverhill, Andover and North Andover will share more than $95,000 in grant money to purchase various forms of firefighting equipment.
The Baker-Polito Administration announced $5 million in grant funding is being awarded to 306 Massachusetts fire departments through the FY22 Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant Program.
The grants enable fire departments to purchase a variety of equipment that will make firefighters’ jobs safer, according to state Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey.
The program will provide $34,848 to Haverhill; $15,248 to North Andover; $25,000 to Andover and $20,283 to Lawrence.
This is the second year that funding has been awarded for this purpose as part of a $25 million bond bill filed by the Baker-Polito Administration to support firefighter safety and health in the coming years, officials said.
“Our communities and families depend on firefighters in difficult and dangerous moments,” said Gov. Charlie Baker. “This program is an opportunity to show our deep appreciation for their work by ensuring they have the tools they need to stay safe and healthy.”
“While the last two years have been so difficult for all of us, firefighters and first responders throughout the Commonwealth have courageously continued to serve the public,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “We are grateful for their efforts and proud to be able to provide them with critical equipment and support.”
Fire departments in Massachusetts were able to apply to this program for 118 different types of eligible equipment, including personal protective clothing, gear washers and dryers, thermal imaging cameras, assorted hand tools and extrication equipment, communications resources, hazardous gas meters, fitness equipment, and more. In many cases, the purchase of this equipment will help departments attain compliance with Occupational Safety and Health Administration or National Fire Protection Association safety standards.
“Best practices for firefighter safety are constantly evolving as technology advances and our understanding of the short- and long-term health impacts of the work improves,” Ostroskey said. “This program is so important to help fire departments modernize their equipment and get firefighters the protection they need. The long-term health outcomes realized from these grant awards will have a truly immeasurable benefit.”
A complete list of the awards by department can be found online at www.mass.gov/doc/fy22-firefighter-safety-equipment-grant-award-list/download.