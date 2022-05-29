Robb Elementary School is more than 2,100 miles away in Uvalde, Texas; but when 19 children and two teachers were shot to death on the afternoon of May 24, it might as well have happened next door.
“I am deeply saddened as our nation has yet again experienced a senseless, fatal school shooting. These incidents are tragic and incomprehensible,” said Methuen Superintendent Brandi Kwong. “As educators, we have committed our lives to children and what happened in Uvalde is unthinkable. Our hearts are with the families and educators of Uvalde as they mourn the unfathomable loss.”
She also underscored Methuen’s own effort to keep students and teachers safe. The district has established a strong relationship with the Methuen Police Department and now has school resource officers in each school.
“Our staff is trained to respond to emergencies and administrators have and will continue to take all necessary precautions whenever we have knowledge regarding alarming behavior and/or inappropriate items brought to school,” said Kwong.
Methuen Mayor Neil Perry said assault weapons should no longer be readily available to the public and background checks should be much more in-depth.
“We need to take a look at assault weapons, those kinds of rifles are not used for hunting,” he said.
Perry said mental illness is one of the many issues to be compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve got to do more as a country to address that kind of illness that would drive an 18-year-old to go into an elementary school and do this,” he said. “It’s time for this kind of thing to stop and it’s time for people to be outraged and demand that we address it.”
In Haverhill, School Committee Member Richard Rosa said the age requirement for purchasing firearms must also be changed.
“What went wrong was someone who was not old enough to purchase alcohol was allowed to purchase assault rifles,” he said.
Toni Sapienza-Donais, vice chair of the Haverhill School Committee, said the Hunking School in Bradford has become a model for school security.
“The architects opted not to load the building with technology for security but rather design a building with security and safety as a central theme,” she said. “We need to secure the perimeters with fencing and have a single point of entry. This is exactly what the architects at Hunking did.”
Sapienza-Donais also said the school uses layered security.
“Hunking was designed with a double door at its entrance, so visitors need to check in with the guard before actually getting through the second door and into the school,” she said.
Lawrence Superintendent Cynthia Paris expressed her condolences as well.
“We cannot imagine the grief that their community is experiencing,” she said.
“All of us struggle in our own way with these events, simultaneously trying to understand how they can continue to occur while worrying about the resulting fear and anxiety experienced by children not just in Lawrence, but everywhere.”
Paris also spoke about some of the district’s safeguards.
“One of the Lawrence Public Schools’ most important and valuable safety measures is its close working relationship with the Lawrence Police Department,” she said.
In addition to having school resource officers available, Paris said the police are in daily contact with the district’s Safety Team and support crisis planning for the schools.
“In the event of a safety emergency, every school has a crisis plan created by its own Crisis and Emergency Response team,” she said. “These include plans for sheltering in place, facility lockdown and evacuation.”
