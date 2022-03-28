HAVERHILL — Schools and libraries in the Congressional Third District have received a total of $4,346,353 in American Rescue Plan funds through the Federal Communications Commission’s Emergency Connectivity Fund Program.
The program, Congresswoman Lori Trahan announced was created as part of the American Rescue Plan and helps schools and libraries ensure that students can connect to the internet at home, allowing them to take advantage of online learning and do their homework.
Here are the local schools that received funding and the amounts:
Central Catholic High School in Lawrence, $15,200; Lawrence Family Development Charter School, $158,000; Lawrence Family Development Education Fund, $28,354; Haverhill School District, $823,629; Hill View Montessori Charter Public School in Haverhill, $88,335, and Methuen Public Schools, $532,475.
“This American Rescue Plan funding will ensure that every kid has the tools they need to succeed in the classroom and help close the homework gap,” Trahan said in a press release issued March 18. “I’m proud to have supported the creation of the Emergency Connectivity Fund Program, which is providing students with access to the internet and the equipment needed to efficiently get their work done at home.”
Known as the “homework gap,” students who lack access to the internet at home often fall behind their peers as curriculums and educational opportunities rely more and more on the ability to conduct online research and connect to the web.
To combat that issue, Congress passed the American Rescue Plan, which created the FCC’s Emergency Connectivity Fund Program. This new program provides funding to schools and libraries to help cover costs of laptop and tablet computers, Wi-Fi hotspots, modems, routers, and broadband connectivity purchases for off-campus use by students, school staff, and library patrons.
