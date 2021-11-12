HAVERHILL — The Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe will hold its annual Fall Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the church, 1280 Boston Road.
The event will include various Armenian foods, including losh keyma, lamb and chicken kebabs, and a pastry table with choreg, paklava, khadayif-nuts and cream, and Armenian kata (nazoog).
Also gift baskets and cash raffles will be held and which you do not have to be present to win.
A country store will feature tourshi and tel banir — string cheese. Specialty vendors will participate. Dining is available indoors in the church’s community center.