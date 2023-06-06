HAVERHILL — The Armenian Church at Hye Pointe Men's Club will hold a New England Clambake fundraiser on Saturday, July 22, at 1280 Boston Road.
The menu will feature lobster or steak, clam chowder, steamed clams and mussels, corn on the cob, coleslaw, rolls, cornbread, baked potatoes, tossed salads, strawberry cheesecake or shortcake. The children's menu feature hamburgers, hotdogs, corn, chips, and ice cream.
Appetizers and a cash bar are at 3 p.m. Dinner will served promptly at 4 p.m. Donation is $95 per adult, and $20 for children 12 and under. Bring lawn chairs and sit by the outdoor fire pit.
Please RSVP by July 17 by calling the church office at 978-372-9227, or by texting Myles Couyoumjian at 978-852-2859, Ed Kibarian at 781-838-1056, Mark Kazanjian at 508-633-7447 or Michael Bebirian at 603-785-6090.
Founders Day celebration is Saturday
HAVERHILL — The Ray of Light Recovery Cafe located at 92 Merrimack St., second floor, will hold its second Founders Day celebration in GAR Park on Saturday, June 10, from noon to 6 p.m. All are invited to this event celebrating recovery from alcohol and drug dependency. The event will feature a panel of speakers who will discuss their own recovery and building a recovery community. Also free hamburger and hotdog cookout along with salads and other items, yard games such as corn hole tosses, fellowship and live music. For more information contact Diana Teel at 603-489-7061.
Police designate patrol officers as LGBTQIA+ liaisons
HAVERHILL — Haverhill police officials say the department has designated two patrol officers, Desiray Caracoglia and Nicholas Depina as liaisons to the city's LGBTQIA+ community. Officials said the goal of the two officers is to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the LGBTQIA+ community as the department is committed to ensuring the safety protection and equality of life for all citizens.
"We respect and appreciate the diversity of our community and feel that all individuals should feel confident when reporting crimes," Police Deputy Chief Stephen Doherty said. He said the liaison officers will provide guidance and resources to the community, help create an inclusive workplace, and work closely with community members to discuss any LGBTQIA+ related issues. But it's not their sole function, he said, as they will still carry out the tasks of patrol officers. Doherty said the program has been under development for a few months and is still in its infancy.
Exploring Foodways: Honey & Botanicals
HAVERHILL — Join the Whittier Birthplace for a talk and taste with beekeeper Dr. William Hamilton and Mary Ellen Powers of the Haverhill Garden Club on Thursday, June 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. Learn about botanicals and honey. Small bites provided by la Pizza di Forno and a botanical cocktail are included in the ticket price. Tickets are required and are available at whittierbirthplace.org/events. This is an age 21 and over event.
Tours of the. circa 1688 Whittier Homestead are available at 5:30 p.m. prior to the program’s start and again at 7:30 p.m.
Preschool Story Time
HAVERHILL — Whittier's Birthplace invites preschoolers and caregivers to story readings and crafts on Thursdays from 10 to 11 a.m. from June 22 through Aug. 24.
For more information email kaleigh@whittierbirthplace.org.
This Summer Stories program is supported by a grant from the Haverhill Cultural Council and Mass Cultural Council.
Talk on shoe shops
HAVERHILL — The Buttonwoods Museum will host guest lecturer Sarah Guerin as she talks about "Ten Footer Shoe Shops - History and Living Traditions" on Thursday, June 22. The lecture is at 6:30 p.m. and is free. This talk is sponsored by a grant from the Haverhill Cultural Council.
