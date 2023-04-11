HAVERHILL — The Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe, 1280 Boston Road, will host a performance by the world famous Nairyan Vocal Ensemble from Armenia Saturday, April 29. Doors open at 6 p.m. for social hour followed by the concert at 7 p.m.
Ticket are $50 each. Includes a cash bar and coffee and desserts at intermission. Dozen and half dozen boxes of Gata (pastries) will be available for purchase.
Sponsorship opportunities are available.
For tickets or more information call 978-372-9227 or online at tinyurl.com/mtzjb78a.
Atkinson to hold veterans information day on April 12
ATKINSON — The town's Recreation Department is partnering with Manchester VA Medical Center for a veterans information day on Wednesday, April 12, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St.
All are welcome to attend and speak with experts on veteran affairs eligibility, benefits and more.
Preregistration is required. Contact Noriko Yoshida-Travers at 603-362-1098 or commrec@atkinson-nh.gov.
New England Para Fest kicks off
HAVERHILL — The eighth annual New England Para Fest runs from April 13 to May 1 with a variety of free and paid events including a ghost hunt in the Hilldale Cemetery in Haverhill on Saturday, April 15. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the ghost hunt starts at 7:30 p.m. Admission at the gate is $10 per person. Please bring cameras and other paranormal research equipment. For more information call Thomas Spitalere at 978-376-2807. Visit essexcountyghostproject.com for a full listing of events.
Newburyport Art presents Master Artists Exhibition
NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Art Association presents its Master Artists Exhibition, on view in the Sargent, Hills, and Mural galleries, now through April 23.
The Exhibition features 86 works by 49 artists, resulting in a show that is thought-provoking and sophisticated.
The galleries are free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Closed on Mondays. The ground-floor Hills Gallery has an accessible entrance. More information, as well as an online gallery is available at newburyportart.org.
Networking at Noon luncheon
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a Networking at Noon luncheon Tuesday, April 18, from noon to 1:15 p.m. at Wang's Table, 46 Washington St. Cost is $28 for members and $38 for future members and includes a Chinese luncheon buffet, soft drinks and a cash bar.
To register, visit online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Women's City Club to meet
HAVERHILL — The Women’s City Club of Haverhill will be voting in a new leadership team at its April 18 members-only meeting and lunch at Friendly's, 1160 Main St. The meeting begins at 1 p.m. Retired Haverhill music teacher Ruth Cranton will entertain and delight with old time favorites.
President Phyllis Farfaras will be stepping aside as Teresa Gagnon becomes the new president in May. Farfaras HAS served the club as its president for five years, since 2018. She was able to keep the club going throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
The election and installation of the new officers will take place during the meeting. Members are reminded the $40 annual dues must be paid at the April meeting.
The club, founded in 1917, is open to all women in the Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire. Those seeking more information may email pfarfaras@aol.com.
