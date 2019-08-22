Armenian picnic is Sunday

HAVERHILL — The Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe will hold its annual picnic on Sunday, in the church’s Family Life and Cultural Center, 1280 Boston Road.
The doors will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Live music will be provided by the Jason Naroian ensemble.
Lamb kebabs, losh kebabs, chicken kebabs and kheyma dinners will be served all day. Combination plates will be available. A pastry table will feature cream and nut khadeyif, nut paklava, choereg, and various Near East specialties.
Also spinach pie will be available. A shuttle bus is available for off-premises parking.
Historical Society fundraiser is Tuesday
GEORGETOWN — Join the Georgetown Historical Society on Tuesday for a fundraiser at Flatbread Company, 258 Andover St., Georgetown.
Beginning at 5 p.m., the Flatbread Company will donate $3.50 for each large flatbread and $1.75 for each small flatbread sold during the benefit.
Raffle tickets will be available for “A Christmas Carol,” a musical production at the North Shore Music Theater in December. There will also be a guessing game at the Historical Society's table.
Cruise Day is Sunday at Winnekenni Castle
HAVERHILL — Winnekenni Castle's annual summer cruise day featuring classic cars and live doo-wop music is Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m.
This event is presented by the Cam Snappers Club and the Winnekenni Foundation Inc. The Bel Airs will perform live on the outdoor stage all afternoon.
The Cam Snappers' award trophy along with a trophy for people's choice will be presented as the event draws to a close, so be sure to come and vote (by 3:15 p.m.) for your favorite car.
Food and refreshments will be available. Show cars must arrive by 11 a.m. for registration and placement on the lawn.
All are welcome and no pre-registration required. The foundation will conduct a voluntary toll upon arrival at the castle to benefit the care and operation of this majestic treasure, so please help if you can.
Visit winnekenni.com or email the castle at winnekenni@yahoo.com for more information. Visit the Cam Snappers Car Club on Facebook. Visit the Bel Airs at belairs.com.
Benefit held for sick boy
WINDHAM — An event Sunday at Searles Castle, from 1-6 p.m. will benefit an 8-year-old boy diagnosed with an incurable brain disorder.
The event will feature a cornhole tournament, touch-a-truck event, silent auction, face painting, DJ, raffle, food vendors and cash bar.
Grady Smith, the boy, is also the son of Methuen police Officer Jeff Smith.
There is no cure for ALD, but after an extended hospital stay, bone marrow transplant, continued testing and extensive, ongoing therapy, the progression of Grady’s disease is stable.
Since learning of Grady’s condition, Smith and his wife, Jillian, have dedicated themselves to promoting ALD awareness and advocating for ALD newborn screening.
Sunday’s fundraiser, Grady’s Gladiators’ Best Day Ever, will raise money for the Grady’s Gladiators team at the 2019 Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk and support research for ALD and bone marrow transplants at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Emergency vehicles from the Methuen, Salem and Windham police and fire departments will be on display as well as vehicles belonging to local landscaping companies.
Tickets are $25 per person in advance at eventbrite.com. Children 12-years-old and younger will be admitted for free with an adult. Two-person cornhole teams must also register as a team, for a $20 fee. Tickets will also be available for $35 per person at the door of the event, cash only.
Craft fair set in Londonderry
LONDONDERRY — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church hosts its annual Apple Country Craft Fair on Saturday, Sept. 7, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the church, corner of Mammoth and Peabody Row.
More than 70 crafters from all over New England will be on site to show off their handcrafted items.
There will be drinks, baked goods, sandwiches and more available from the bistro. There will also be raffles. Fair is held rain or shine.
Atkinson author to speak in Groveland
GROVELAND — Atkinson author and playwright Michael Cormier will be guest speaking at the Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main St., Groveland, on Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m.
Cormier will discuss the legacy and impact of the Salem Witch Trials. The event is free of charge.
If possible, guests can call the library at 978-372-1732 to sign up for the event ahead of time, but walk-ins are also welcome.
Class reunion planned
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill High School/Haverhill Trade School class of 1957 will gather at the China Blossom Restaurant in North Andover at noon on Saturday, Sept. 21.
Guests can order from the menu or enjoy the restaurant's buffet. Dress is informal.
If you would like to reserve a seat, or for more information, contact Tom Behan at 978-372-9734, Pat Hayes Boulanger at 978-887-5965 or Terry White Jesionowski at 603-382-8053.
Please remember the Class of 1957 Scholarship Fund by sending a check to Tom Behan, 10 Primrose Way, Unit 4104, Haverhill, MA 01830.