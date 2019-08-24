BOSTON (AP) — A man has died and three others have been injured in a rash of shootings in Boston.
Police say a man shot at around 3:40 a.m. Saturday in the city's Dorchester neighborhood has died in the hospital. He represents the city's 27th homicide this year.
Three other victims were injured in separate shootings in the neighborhood.
Police Commissioner William Gross said it's not clear if the shootings are related. The most recent one happened around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, not long after the J'ouvert Parade, part of the annual Caribbean Festival, wrapped up. At least one man has been arrested in that shooting.
All three victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Police haven't identified the suspect or any of the victims in the four shootings.
Pedestrian struck and killed by police cruiser
BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — Authorities have identified a pedestrian struck and killed by a police cruiser in Brockton.
Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz's office said Saturday that 61-year-old Antonio Tavares, of Brockton, was the victim of the crash Friday night near the Morabeza Club.
He says a Brockton police officer had been responding to an emergency call with the cruiser's lights and sirens on when he struck Tavares at around 8:20 p.m.
Cruz's office said the officer, who has not been identified, tried to avoid the collision. He also helped Tavares after striking him.
Tavares died from his injuries at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton.
Massachusetts State Police are investigating along with Cruz's office.
After mixed first year, casino celebrates with birthday bash
BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts' first Las Vegas-style casino is throwing itself a birthday bash with Aerosmith, New England Patriots cheerleaders and a five-tier cake.
But one year after opening, MGM Springfield has underperformed and shed hundreds of jobs. Some business owners also say the promised downtown revival hasn't materialized.
Casino president Michael Mathis promises the resort is retooling for its second year. Ahead of Saturday's festivities, he said the facility plans to emphasize non-gambling entertainment, overhaul its slot machine offerings and lobby for legalized sports gambling in Massachusetts.
But Colin Mansfield, a casino expert with Fitch, isn't convinced the adjustments will be game changers.
The nearly $1 billion entertainment complex, which was meant to revive the struggling Springfield region, faces a new rival in Encore Boston Harbor and potentially new competition in Connecticut.
More than a dozen storytellers to be at White Mountain event
PLYMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — More than a dozen experienced storytellers are planning to share their tales in the upcoming White Mountain Storytelling Festival next month.
Storytelling concerts for all ages are planned from Sept. 13-15 at Plymouth State University. A concert of Ghost Stories is scheduled for Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m. and Sacred Tales will start 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 15.
The featured guest on Sept. 14 is scheduled to be Regi Carpenter, a storyteller from Ithaca, New York. That day will also feature the New Hampshire Talkers, which is led by Northwood storyteller Rebecca Rule.
Hikers urged to be aware during fall hunting season
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is offering advice to hikers and other outdoor enthusiasts as fall hunting season approaches.
Sept. 1 is the beginning of fall hunting season, but it's not just hunters who will be out in the woods enjoying cooler weather, fewer bugs and changing leaves. Fish and Game officials say people should remain aware of their surroundings and know the dates of hunting seasons in their area.
They also advise hikers to stick to established trails, wear blaze orange clothing and make some noise — talking, singing or whistling — to make their presence known.
