Security increased for annual Eastern States Exposition
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — It's the opening weekend of the annual Eastern States Exposition and officials have new security measures in place at New England's largest agricultural fair.
Visitors will have to pass through metal detectors, 25 of which have been placed at the entrances to the Big E.
Security towers also have been erected around the fair to give law enforcement a better view of the grounds.
The moves are in response to mass shootings across the country, including the July shooting at a garlic festival in Gilroy, California where a gunman killed 3 people and injured 17 and the Sept. 3 shooting that left three people injured outside the Minnesota State Fair.
More than 100,000 people are expected Saturday at the Big E, which runs through Sept. 29.
Federal grant to help former Pilgrim workers find new jobs
PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts has received more than half a million dollars in federal grant money to help workers at the now-shuttered Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station in Plymouth find new jobs.
U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey and U.S. Rep. William Keating, all Democrats, said the grant will help the state provide services like career planning, comprehensive assessments, resume writing, and job placement to workers who were laid off earlier this year.
The plant, which produced electricity for 46 year, employed about 580 people in May. That number is expected to be about 270 by March, 2020, according to plant operators.
Last month the plant was sold to a private company for decommissioning. It was the state's last nuclear power plant.
Police investigate discovery of body near Maine, NH border
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — Authorities in New Hampshire say they are working to identify a man whose body they found floating in the Piscataqua River.
Portsmouth Police say they received calls about the discovery of the body on Friday evening. They say the Portsmouth Fire Department located the man's body just before 7:30 p.m. on the New Hampshire side of the river.
Police say the man was found dead, and the New Hampshire Office of the Medical Examiner has been contacted. They said they had not yet identified the man as of Saturday morning. They also have yet to identify the cause of the man's death.
Hikers to bring flags to 48 summits for 9/11 tribute.
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Four dozen flags will again be waving from atop New Hampshire's highest peaks in honor of the lives lost in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
The 18th annual "Flags on the 48" memorial hike is being held Saturday, when participants will place American flags on the summit of each of the 48 mountains in New Hampshire with peaks above 4,000 feet.
Organizers say the first hike was a spontaneous effort by six hikers who raised a large flag on Mount Liberty on the first Saturday after the attacks in 2001.