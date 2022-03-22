Both Haverhill and Lawrence will receive federal American Rescue Plan Act grants they can apply to loans for water and sewer line replacement and improvements.
Haverhill will receive a total of about $2.5 million that it will apply to a $13.8 loan needed to replace and improve nearly two miles of old sewer lines and replace more than two miles of old water mains in various parts of the city.
“These grants will help us get these projects done and will offer a little relief to rate payers as our debt payments will be a little less to cover the loan payments,” said Deputy DPW Director Robert Ward.
Lawrence will receive a total of $456,750 that it will apply to the $2,625,000 it plans to borrow for sewer main lining, the replacement of sewer and drainage in various areas and the installation of drainage to reduce flooding.
“The grant will help us lower our debt service so we can do the much needed work, lessen the strain on our budget and allow us to accomplish other things,” said Lawrence Water Commissioner Milagros Puello.
State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, Chair of the Massachusetts Clean Water Trust, announced on March 17 that $66.8 million in ARPA funds are being provided as grants to 52 projects in communities across the state, including Haverhill and Lawrence.
“The grants we are receiving from the federal ARPA legislation support vital water infrastructure projects throughout the state,” Goldberg said. “This investment furthers our commitment to ensuring the health and safety of all Massachusetts residents by providing access to clean drinking water in even more communities this year.”
Haverhill’s grants
Ward said Haverhill will apply its $527,775 ARPA loan forgiveness grant and its $464,442 disadvantaged community loan forgiveness grant towards a $7,037,000 loan to replace about 4,900 feet of old clay, concrete and brick sewer lines in various parts of the city and reline about 5,600 feet of old sewer lines with “cured in place” pipe lining.
Ward said Haverhill will apply its $684,868 ARPA loan forgiveness grant and its $904,025 community loan forgiveness grant towards a $6,848,675 loan to replace 12,600 feet of water mains that are in poor condition.
“We’re doing this as one project and we plan to request bids at the end of April for both projects,” Ward said. “We are looking to start the work late summer and it will take 18 months to two years to complete.”
Lawrence’s grant
Milagros said her city will apply its $196,875 ARPA loan forgiveness grant and its $259,875 disadvantaged community loan forgiveness grant 59,875 towards a $2,625,000 loan to line 3,100 feet of sewer main on Sheppard Street and replace 1,700 feet of sewer and drainage main on Hillside Avenue, Broadway (Common Street to Haverhill Street), Lowell Street and Grafton Street.
Puello said the project also includes three bid alternatives which include the installation of 1,400 linear feet of separated drainage main to reduce localized flooding in the South Broadway, Groton and Farley Street area.
Puello said the $2.6 million in borrowing was approved by the City Council in 2019 as part of a $26.8 million bond authorization for water and sewer upgrades, most of which has already been completed.
“This is the last project under that loan authorization,” Puello said. “The loan is already built into the rates, but we are due for a rate increase which is being discussed as we have not increased our water and sewer rates since 2009.”
She said this latest sewer and drainage work is expected to begin in April and be completed by mid-November and that three bids the city received are being reviewed.
