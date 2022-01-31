LAWRENCE — As the century-old Leahy School continues to crumble around it’s student and staff, officials believe they can fund a new $103.7 million school without raising taxes.
Mayor Brian DePena’s administration unveiled a plan to use $40 million in American Rescue Plan Act money combined with more than $60 million in state school building assistance money to build a new Leahy School at 100 Erving Ave.
“This is the best birthday present I ever got,” said Patricia Mariano, a Lawrence School Committee member, 40-year Lawrence educator and retired Leahy School principal who learned of the funding news and celebrated her birthday simultaneously this week.
Mariano, who serves on the Leahy School building committee, has repeatedly told officials something needs to be done about the school “and done quickly.”
City councilors who oversee budget and finance matters reviewed the proposal this week. They voted unanimously to send it to the full council for review and possible approval.
“I think that it is incredibly important for us to invest in education ... This is a no brainer and I hope the council feels the same way,” said City Councilor Pavel Payano, who chairs the budget and finance committee.
A public hearing on the matter is scheduled for Feb. 15.
Also, the city has until Feb. 24 to decide if they will use the millions available from the state’s School Building Assistance Authority.
The state is also providing funds for two other projects in Lawrence, including $49 million for a new police station and nearly half of the $132 million for the new Oliver Partnership School.
City Council President Marc Laplante said he is “leaning toward” supporting the project at this time. However, he said he wants to hear what residents have to say during the Feb. 15 public hearing before completely making up his mind.
Pointing to building projects underway and those needed in the near future, Laplante stressed that city leaders “need to be smarter with how we deal with our growth.”
Laplante said “we need to talk about how we got here.”
Speaking to city councilors last week, Mark Ianello, Lawrence’s chief administrative and finance officer, described the situation as a “unique opportunity” to fund the Leahy School project without requiring a tax increase.
Lawrence is expected to receive $57.3 in ARPA funds, Ianello said.
Voters in November rejected at a tax increase for the Leahy School at the ballot box.
Voters cast 4,696 ballots in favor and 4,925 against a question calling for a tax override for the school — resulting in the measure failing by 229 votes, according to election results.
The Leahy School serves some of the poorest students in both the city and state, said current Principal Ethel Cruz, who supports the building project along with members of the Lawrence Teachers Union.
In addition to its leaking roof and windows, the current Leahy School has no gymnasium and it’s cafeteria and lunchroom are both too small.
Every available area, whether under a stairwell or in a restroom, is used to store cartons of the school’s paper goods. Four trailers parked outside are also packed full.
The school’s library is separated into four classrooms. and there are mice in the basement in another area where teachers work with students.
“There isn’t one nook and cranny that isn’t used,” Mariano said, during a tour of the school last fall.
The new school, designed to be built at the current Leahy property, will have a rooftop playground, an indoor gymnasium, science and technology equipment and labs, art and music spaces like those currently available to students at the Wetherbee, Guilmette, Parthum and South Lawrence East school.
The project seeks to alleviate crowding at the Leahy School and will also combine students from the Lawlor School and upper grades at the Leonard Schools with a total of 1,000 seats.
