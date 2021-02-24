LONDONDERRY – The 2-year-old girl found unresponsive by police in a truck stop parking lot late last year died of acute fentanyl intoxication, Londonderry police announced Wednesday morning.
Two people – a man and woman – have been arrested in connection to the toddler's death. The Rockingham County Attorney’s Office did not immediately disclose the relationship between those involved.
Mark Geremia, 32, of Northfield, is charged with 10 crimes, according to records: Negligent homicide, a special felony charge of manslaughter, falsifying physical evidence, receiving stolen property, conspiracy to commit falsifying physical evidence, three counts of possessing child sex abuse images and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Police charged Shawna Cote, 29, of Tilton, with seven similar crimes: Negligent homicide, a special felony charge of manslaughter, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, falsifying physical evidence, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, receiving stolen property and conspiracy to commit falsifying physical evidence.
At 9:42 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, a Londonderry patrol sergeant was near RMZ truck stop when dispatch was called about an unconscious toddler in a car.
Police said the day-shift sergeant arrived at the scene within a minute and performed CPR until paramedics with the Londonderry Fire Department arrived.
The girl was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to police.
Further investigation revealed that she was 21 months old, police said Wednesday. Officials locally and at the Rockingham County Attorney’s Office said the girl’s name is not being released to the public.
Londonderry police detectives were assisted during this investigation by members of the Drug Enforcement Administration's Manchester field office, the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and the state field office of the U.S. Marshal.
Geremia and Cote were arrested Monday at an address in Northfield, according to the local police announcement.
Both were held on $10,000 cash bail and brought to the Rockingham County House of Corrections until an arraignment Wednesday.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact lead investigator Londonderry Detective Sgt. Daniel Hurley at dhurley@londonderrynhpd.org or by calling 603-425-5999.
Anonymous tips can be made on Facebook, the Londonderry Police Department website, or a telephone tip line at 603-425-5999.