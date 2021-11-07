LAWRENCE — It was barely 11 a.m. and Lucy Iacovella and her nephew, Giancarlo Rodriguez, were handling a seemingly endless stream of walk-in orders for meat pie, spinach pie and pizza.
Out back, Gino Iacovella was rolling out dough while his mother, Mary Ann, worked right next to him at a metal table. As she mixed a combination of hamburg, pork and some secret ingredients, tears fell from the 81-year-old woman’s eyes.
“It’s sad. This was one of the last few old pizza places that was still around,” said Butch DiMauro, a customer turned longtime-friend at Napoli Pizza & Subs.
Friday was a big day for the legendary pizza shop at 79 Common St. After 44 years on that corner, Gino and Lucy Iacovella decided it was time to close Napoli.
If a love of customers could run the shop, the couple said they’d probably be able to stay open forever. But it’s health reasons that drove the closure.
At age 57, and after 11 years in remission, Lucy’s breast cancer has returned and she’s facing surgery in December followed by treatments.
Gino, 58, has arthritis in his knees that make long days of restaurant work on his feet agonizing.
The couple’s three children, Victoria, Nicholas and Christopher, have all worked at Napoli over the years. But the kids all have their own careers now, Gino explained.
Owning the shop is an around-the-clock job that doesn’t come with sick, personal or vacation time.
“It’s always on my mind,” Gino noted.
He referred to sentiments he heard on a television show from a man who owned his own restaurant in the Boston area: “If you want to own this place, you have to give your life away and work like a dog. But people will love you.”
And love Napoli they do.
On Thursday, as Gino walked into work at 10 a.m., customers followed him, eager to get their last tastes of Napoli meat and spinach pies and pizza.
One woman came to the counter and asked if she could just get a container of the meat pie mixture. Regularly, pies and food were prepared to be taken or shipped to Napoli fans in other parts of the country.
Gino pointed to a picture on the wall of Hector Rivera in Juana Diaz, Puerto Rico on Aug. 30, 2012. Rivera was in the last days of his life and his only wish was to have a final meat pie from Napoli in Lawrence.
“We have no computer. We roll out the dough by hand. We still answer the phone. We don’t have an app,” said Gino, noting the simplicity of the business, a true throwback to the days when Lawrence teemed with Italian immigrants, which included his father and mother, Victor and Mary Ann.
“Every block had its own pizza shop,” Gino said.
His father initially purchased the pizza business from the Coco family in 1943 and Gino took over the family business in 1993. Napoli has been located at 79 Common St. — at the corner of Common and Newbury streets — for the past 44 years, Gino said.
With the closure, Gino stressed the business and his secret meat pie recipe are for sale. He does hope another person or family will want to continue the tradition.
But he has no intention of just giving away the recipe.
“It’s a gold mine,” he said.
The final days at Napoli have been sad, family members admitted.
Customers have broken down crying on the phone when they learned of the closing.
Gino said he plans to remain active in the community. and he will likely work again, but at something different.
Lucy is optimistic about her cancer surgery and treatment, which she’s receiving through Massachusetts General Hospital. She will visit an MGH site in Danvers for some treatments and intends to “fight like crazy.”
“I have a lot of support,” she added.
Looking back, Gino said 44 years “went by pretty quickly.”
“I am just going to miss the customers so much,” he said. “You get to know everyone’s life story...The business is terrific. My customers are terrific. The workload was just too much.”
