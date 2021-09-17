LAWRENCE - On Tuesday afternoon, Heather Langlois' mother cried as she watched the funeral of slain Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario.
Afterward, she told Langlois she should do one of her portraits.
"She said that this mother seems like she could really use this right now," Langlois said.
So, using her medium of choice -- colored pencils -- the art director for Lawrence Public Schools created a colorful portrait of Rosario, 25, who was killed Aug. 26 by suicide bombers in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Langlois wants to give the portrait to Rosario's grieving mother as soon as possible and was trying to connect with her this week.
The portrait depicts a smiling young Marine standing in front of an American flag.
"What most impressed me was this kid is just the epitome of bravery and selflessness for helping women and children," Langlois said.
Langlois has worked in the Lawrence public schools for the past 22 years. She is unsure if her path ever crossed with Rosario, a 2014 graduate of Lawrence High School.
Still, she regards Rosario, who is also referred to as Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, as a "local hero" and success story for local schools.
"It's unfortunate the circumstances that followed," she said.
An eight-year Marine veteran, Rosario had volunteered for deployment to Afghanistan. She was screening women and children leaving the Middle Eastern country, which was back under Taliban control after 20 years of United States military involvement.
Thousands have paid their respects to Rosario since Sept. 11, when her body was returned to Lawrence in a dignified procession. Crowds lined the streets as Marines, police, firefighters and area officials escorted her remains from Logan Airport in Boston, through Lawrence and then to Farrah Funeral Home on Lawrence Street.
She was posthumously awarded a Purple Heart, a military decoration given to those wounded or killed while serving.
On Tuesday, a public wake for Rosario was held at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Afterward, there was a military burial service at Bellevue Cemetery where Rosario was buried in the veterans' section.
Langlois said sadly there have been a half-dozen previous occasions where she would create portraits when a friend or relative lost a loved one.
She hopes her work brings Rosario's mother "some solace."
"That is reminds her of heroic daughter and the tremendous impact she had. ... That she was not only serving her country, but the selflessness she had for helping women and children," Langlois said.
A co-worker also suggested the portrait should be copied and displayed at all Lawrence schools so Rosario's "drive and determination" is never forgotten, Langlois said.
