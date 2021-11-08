Andover High School students have helped local artist Hailey Bonia paint a downtown mural next to UBurger on Main Street.
The mural was commissioned by the town to create a new outdoor space for residents to gather, said Anthony Collins, associate planner for the town. There will be a table and chairs placed on the sidewalk mural, he said.
Bonia, owner of Flourish Artistic, has worked with the town and local businesses to add art to the downtown before. Last winter, her work was displayed in various storefronts as part of the town’s effort to bring more art into downtown.
This time, Andover High School students from Andrew Comeau’s drawing and painting class helped fill in the mural she designed to help bring more artistic opportunities downtown.