NORTH ANDOVER — The Artisan Market at the Mills will be back in May.
The parking lot at 50 High St., where Davis and Furber Machine Shop once built machines for manufacturing textiles, will again host colorful tents where shoppers can buy hand crafted candles, jewelry and other unique items.
“People were disappointed last year when the event didn’t run,” said Sally Finnimore, who organizes the Artisan Market. “It’s a big deal around here. We want people to know it’s back and bigger than ever.”
After holding the market at least one time in October, they chose Sunday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for this year’s event so that it wouldn’t overlap with the North Andover Merchants Association’s Fall Festival on the Common.
The Artisan Market started in 2018, after the Merchants Association and the North Andover Farmers Market asked Finnimore to organize the event four times over the summer.
She and the other organizers eventually cut that number back, went virtual during the worst part of the pandemic, and came back in 2021 with 75 artisans, their largest market to that point.
“Last year, because we had opened The Village Studio and were busy running it, we didn’t have time to take the market on and tackle it, and nobody stepped up to take it over,” Finnimore said.
The Village Studio is a crafts gallery on High Street that also hosts crafting workshops and sewing lessons. Finnimore’s partners there are Johanna Myers and Melissa Mack, who were also involved in organizing the previous Artisan Markets, and the three of them assumed responsibility for reviving the market this year.
“The Village Studio took it over from the Merchants Association,” Finnimore said. “Although basically it’s the same group of people, this will be our first year running it.”
People who are familiar with The Village Studio will recognize a good number of the vendors at this year’s event, such as Magnus Woodsmith Cutting Boards, which was started by Magnus Julin of North Andover when he was in first grade.
“He’s very popular in the area,” Finnimore said. “He’ll be featured on ‘Chronicle’ in May.”
Other items at the market will include pottery, home decor, personal care products and items for children, including onesies for babies.
“Pretty much everything that people would see in our store they will see there, magnified by ten,” Finnimore said.
That means the majority of the vendors will be new, and 30 are from North Andover. The Market will also feature a junior artisan section where youngsters will sell everything from bath bombs and jewelry to slime, which Finnimore said is a substance like Play-Doh.
Specialty vendors will be selling food items and several food trucks will also attend, including Pours and Petals, which sells fresh flowers with drinks like lemonade.
Another kind of service delivered by truck, Pedalin’ Fools Mobile Bike Service, will offer bicycle parts and repair at the market.
Finnimore expects to host around 100 vendors in all, and while there is still room for a few more, the standards are high.
“We’re still accepting unique things,” she said. “Most categories are sold out.”
