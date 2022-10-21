LAWRENCE — The Essex Art Center at 56 Island St. will present “Human Meteorite,” a project about creation and extinction by Jemila MacEwan, a Scottish-born Australian immigrant living in New York City. The show runs from Oct. 25 through Dec. 15 and is free to attend.
MacEwan’s works offer space to feel and express the emotional weight of the current ecological crisis, event organizers said, and she creates intimately intertwined performances, earthworks, installations, and films within many distinct ecosystems and landscapes around the world.
An opening reception and artist talk is Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 6 p.m.
A “Mollusk Meditation” consisting of spoken word, movement and music is Saturday, Nov. 12, at noon.
Ghostly Evening at Greycourt to be held Oct. 28
METHUEN — The Methuen Historical Society and the Essex County Ghost Project will be hosting a “Ghostly Evening at Greycourt” at 7 p.m. on Oct. 28.
The event will be held at the Methuen Museum of History Gatehouse at 37 Pleasant St.
Speakers will include Joseph Bella, vice president of the Historical Society, Thomas Spitalere, founder of the Essex County Ghost Project and Chrisi Brouder, a psychic investigator with Witches Wonder. Admission is $15.
Tenney Trunk or Treat to be held on Oct. 28
METHUEN — The Tenney Grammar School PTO will hold its second Trunk or Treat on Oct. 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. The event will be held at the school, 75 Pleasant St.
Pumpkin Lighting Festival returns to Plaistow
PLAISTOW — Plaistow Recreation will hold its annual Pumpkin Lighting Festival Saturday, Oct. 29, from 2 to 6 p.m. on the Town Green.
The event will include a pumpkin carving contest, a corn maze, music and food trucks. Children dressed in Halloween costumes can collect candy from local organizations on site.
Pumpkins entered into the contest will be lit up and lined along the walkway behind Town Hall for everyone to enjoy.
Fall Fest to be held on Oct. 29 in Methuen
METHUEN — The city will hold its Fall Festival on Oct. 29 from noon to 3 p.m. The event will be held at Greycourt State Park at 37 Pleasant St. and will feature a costume contest, games, music and candy.
Jeff Rohr new president of Acordex
NORTH ANDOVER — Jeff Rohr has been named President of Acordex Imaging and Mobile, a North Andover company that specializes in document imaging products for transportation, trucking, vital records, supply, healthcare and clinics.
Rohr, who studied computer science at New York University and earned an MBA from Tulane University, joined Acordex’s software development team in 2014 and has since led a broad range of initiatives at the company. He is replacing Ken Rohr, who founded the company in 1989 and will continue to serve as an advisor.
Veterans Recognition Breakfast planned
LAWRENCE — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a free Veterans Recognition Breakfast program Friday, Nov. 4, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at Salvatore’s at the Riverwalk, Function Entrance B, 354 Merrimack St.
Along with a special veterans panel, there will be a special presentation of the MV Chamber’s “US Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo Memorial Award” and a special presentation by Gold Star Father State Rep. Steven Xiarhos, whose son Nicholas was killed in Afghanistan, of a handmade quilt for Sgt. Pichardo’s family. The quilt is one of 13 made for the fallen 13 of Afghanistan.
This event is free to attend but registration is required at merrimackvalleychamber.com or by calling 978-686-0900.
