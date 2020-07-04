Voters are weighing political candidates during unprecedented times, as a global pandemic dominates for a sixth month and national unrest about racism persists.
Until Memorial Day weekend, 2020 was anchored in history by COVID-19, with a growing death toll already into the hundreds of thousands.
But a deadly chapter in U.S. history worsened. With the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, protests and cries for equality erupted.
In discussing the fall election, these are the two trademarks voters say will drive them to either cast a ballot or stay home.
A trend became clear among a sampling of local residents: Party affiliations are not always lasting.
Debbie Gomez, a 68-year-old retired teacher living in Derry, explained that she’s a registered independent voter, but consistently supports Democratic candidates.
“Especially as of late,” she said. “I think (former Vice President Joe) Biden is capable. I know he’s older, and I’m anxious to see who he picks for VP, but there’s no way I could ever endorse Trump.”
Gomez said four years of Trump has “torn our country apart,” and “it seems like the Republican party is just in lockstep with him.”
Not only has Gomez felt discouraged by Trump’s tenure in office, but “the lack of civil discourse is on another level,” she said. “I’ve lost friends over this.”
Derry voter Leeca Nalette, 50, stands on the opposite side of the political aisle.
“After watching Democrats not do anything about rioting and looting (during protests for equality following Floyd’s death), I have no faith,” she said. “As a party, they should be telling each other that they’re making all of them look bad.”
Nalette, also a registered independent voter, has primarily voted for Democratic candidates.
“Until now,” she said. “Watching these Dems try to tear down a current president; he’s crude and rude, but he’s doing the job.”
Tom Martineu, a New Hampshire resident and cancer survivor, has kept an eye on political responses to the major events of late, but COVID-19 concerns are enough to keep him away from the ballot box.
“Sadly I think I want to sit out this campaign season because we are in the midst of COVID-19,” he said, listing his health concerns that include asthma.
Martineau said Trump had his vote in 2016, but the politics of today are trickier than simply choosing a party to affiliate with.
“On the Black Lives Matter situation, my heart goes out to both the BLM,” he said. “and also to the good cops who are being dragged in by the bad police officers who give law enforcement a bad name.”
Martineau would like to see whoever wins presidential or congressional races have consistent empathy.
“I pray whoever wins thinks about all of the Americans, not just a chosen bunch,” he said.
Gomez agrees, and wants Americans to be held to that same standard.
“If I was a politician, I hope I would vote my conscience, what’s right, not just tow the party line,” she said. “And I think that’s how Americans should be voting, too."