METHUEN — Just a few days ago a woman in the “Methuen Moms” Facebook group wrote that a dog was “running loose on cemetery hill toward Lawrence.” The dog, she said, looked like a husky and probably came from the Oakland Avenue area. There wasn’t much follow up.
Other posts in the “Methuen, MA — Community Group” often share photos of the animals and are caption with “Do you know me?”
Sightings of stray or lost dogs and cats seem to be growing among many Facebook groups in Methuen and beyond.
“There continues to be more and more eyes on lost and found pets,” said Corinne Bourgoin, shelter operations coordinator and Boston’s adoption center of the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA). “But an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”
Bourgoin said that the number of posts and reports of missing or found pets is not unusual, but with social media the volume may seem overwhelming.
That said, in warm months, like now, pets do tend to get out more. Windows may be open but screens are not in place properly, allowing for a cat leaning against the panes to fall through, for example.
Owners often allow dogs in the yard, where they may jump the fence or a delivery person could accidentally let them out.
“I think a lot of people over-estimate how attentive other people will be,” Bourgoin said.
To that end, Bougoin strongly recommends microchipping pets. All animals that are adopted through MSCPA are chipped, she said. It is necessary, however, for owners to register the chips and ensure that all of the information is up-to-date.
Especially in July, this is important for animals that may be spooked by fireworks.
“Just understand that it’s really scary to pets,” Bourgoin said. “It’s up to us to set them up in an environment they can’t escape from.”
It is often better for animals to stay at home, however, when owners are traveling, Bourgoin said. The spaces are familiar to the animals, and if they were to get lost, the owner may be able to have better access to resources and ideas of where the pet may be.
Animal control takes care of lost dogs, but the MSPCA is in charge of cats. Nationwide, Bourgoin said, the return-to-owner rate for cats is only about 3%, but the MSPCA has a success rate of 36%.
Bourgoin said there’s a lot of confusion around indoor versus outdoor cats. Sometimes people bring outdoor cats to shelters, not recognizing that the cats were where they were supposed to be.
Anyone with a lost pet should take the time to post some fliers, report the missing animal to animal control and post to social media. Doing that at least gives owners a chance to reconnect with their pets.
“It really is up to the owners to put in the leg work,” Bourgoin said. “There are pets out there waiting for them.”
