This month, we want to celebrate our partnerships with the Councils on Aging throughout our service area. September is National Senior Center Month, and it’s a great time to recognize the vital services these centers provide. According to the National Council on Aging, more than 10,000 senior centers aid one million people around the country, every day. The centers provide a range of programs and services, which may include:
Meal and nutrition services
Health and social services
Information and referral
Legal, health insurance, and housing advice
Intergenerational activities
Educational programs
Recreation and special events
Outreach
Transportation
Volunteer opportunities
Senior centers are a great place to connect with others, take part in classes and trips, and get healthy. Recently, many centers have expanded their health and wellness capabilities. In addition to customary courses in aerobics, Zumba, yoga, and Tai Chi, they offer evidence-based programs such as A Matter of Balance, designed to reduce the fear and likelihood of falling, to make people healthier. Many also host blood pressure and glucose screenings.
Most senior centers are open to anyone aged 50 or over, and many adults visit the center more than once a week. Research shows senior center participants have higher levels of health, social interaction, and life satisfaction than their peers who don’t take part in all senior centers provide. Senior centers are great isolation-busters since they are great places to make new friends and re-charge ongoing relationships.
Senior centers are resuming many in-person activities so now is a great time to get involved. AgeSpan works collaboratively with local Councils on Aging to help provide Medicare insurance counseling and fraud prevention, meal service and other nutrition programs, outreach, education, and more.
Be sure and explore your local senior center!
Are you struggling to care for an older adult or having difficulty locating resources? Our experienced staff is available to help. Visit us online at www.agespan.org for more information. You can also call us at 800-892-0890 or email info@agespan.org. Joan Hatem-Roy is the Chief Executive Officer of AgeSpan, formerly Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley and North Shore.
