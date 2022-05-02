Older adults play vital, positive roles in our communities. They are our family members, friends, mentors, volunteers, civic leaders, members of the workforce, and more. They are veterans who served our country in World War II, Korea, Vietnam, and the Middle East. They offer a wealth of wisdom gained from decades of experience.
Every person is unique and ages in an individual way: there is no one way, no “right” way to do it. That’s why the theme for the national Older Americans Month is Age My Way.
Every May, the Administration for Community Living leads the celebration of older Americans. This year’s theme focuses on how older adults can age in their communities, living independently for as long as possible and participating in ways they choose. It’s a theme that is at the heart of AgeSpan’s mission to help people live safe and healthy lives as they age.
While Age My Way will look different for each person, here are some common things everyone can consider:
Planning: Think about what you will need and want in the future, from home and community-based services to community activities that interest you.
Engagement: Remain involved and contribute to your community through work, volunteer, and/or civic participation opportunities. Access: Make home improvements and modifications, use assistive technologies, and customize supports to help you better age in place. Connection: Maintain social activities and relationships to combat social isolation and stay connected to your community.
For more than 45 years, we have helped people age their way through services such as in-home services; home-delivered meals; caregiver support; health, wellness, and health insurance resources; transportation; information and referrals; and more.
Diverse communities are strong communities. When we ensure that older adults remain involved and included in our communities for as long as possible, it benefits everyone.
Are you struggling to care for an older adult or having difficulty locating resources? Our experienced staff is available to help. Visit us online at www.agespan.org for more information. You can also call us at 800-892-0890 or email info@agespan.org. Joan Hatem-Roy is the Chief Executive Officer of AgeSpan, formerly Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley and North Shore.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.