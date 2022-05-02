North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. High 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low around 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.