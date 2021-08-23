HAVERHILL — Asperger Works in Haverhill will celebrate their ninth anniversary with a "Dinner of Hope" on Oct. 8 at Maria's Galleria Banquet Room, 85 Essex St.
Cocktails and registration are at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 7 p.m. then live entertainment, including magician Stephanie Beach, along with surprises and dancing. This event is held to raise awareness about the need for employment of adults with Asperger’s Syndrome and high-functioning autism and to raise funds to enable Asperger Works to help as many people as possible.
For tickets, visit online at https://dinner.aspergerworks.org.
Vendor space available for September craft fair
HAVERHILL — Vendor space is available for the First Church of Christ's Sept. 18 craft fair. The fair runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Bradford Common. Spaces are $35 for a 10-by 10-foot space and can be reserved by calling 978-374-1114. Vendors must provide their own tables and chairs. Lunch, baked goods and raffles will be provided by the church during the fair.
New accelerated online degree programs for working adults
HAVERHILL — Northern Essex Community College will offer three new fully online accelerated associate degree programs in Business Transfer, Criminal Justice, and General Studies: Health Specialization, designed especially for working students.
The fall semester begins Sept. 8.
Typically, courses run a full semester or 15 weeks. These programs will feature seven and eight-week accelerated courses. In one semester, students can take four courses; two the first part of the semester and two the second part. By taking four courses each semester, along with courses during the summer and winter intersession, students can graduate in two years.
The cost to earn one of these online associate degrees is approximately $9,000 and whenever possible professors are using open educational resources, which are free to students, rather than expensive textbooks.
For more information contact Ari Chicklis, achicklis@necc.mass.edu.
Library announces scholarship program
HAVERHILL — Haverhill residents who are entering their junior year of high school with plans to attend a 2 or 4 year college are invited to apply for the Haverhill Public Library Trustee Page Scholarship program. The program consists of working four to six hours a week at the library for two school years.
At the end of the program the student will receive a $1,500 scholarship. The application process and more information can found online at www.haverhillpl.org/teens. Questions can be directed towards Teen Librarian Rachel Gagnon at rgagnon@haverhillpl.org.
Meet the candidates event planned
HAVERHILL — The Historic Highlands Neighborhood Association will hold a "meet the candidates" event on Sept. 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. in White's Park, which is opposite the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Mill Street. Rain date is Sept. 15.
This meet-and-greet event is a way for voters to speak directly to the candidates for various political offices in the city.
Three people are running for mayor, 17 are running for city council and four are running for school committee. All candidates have been invited.
Police association supports community
LONDONDERRY — The Londonderry Police Association will hold its second annual golf scramble on Friday, Aug. 27, at Derryfield Country Club in Manchester with proceeds going to support projects including the purchasing of playground equipment designed for children with autism and also assisting in the purchase of a service dog for a local child needing support.
The Association supports many charitable causes and other community missions through its fundraising and activities.
The golf scramble event is $125 per player and includes a continental breakfast, awards dinner, player gifts and more. To register call 603-831-8299 or email londonderrypoliceassociation@gmail.com.