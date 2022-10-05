SALEM, N.H. -- Mary Paquette has eight children, 14 grandchildren and four great children.
While all were active growing up in Salem, N.H., either in team sports, karate or running, there is little doubt whom is the No. 1 sports fan in the family.
Yup. It was mom, now 86.
And she has proof of her passion, which includes following the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox very closely.
She has won eight “I Beat Burt” T-shirts, including one two weeks ago.
To honor her recently, four of her five daughters and a granddaughter showed up for a Patriots game and all of them adorned her winning T-shirts.
“I love watching football,” said Mary. “Most Sundays I’m alone, in front of the TV, watching the Patriots. And if Tom Brady is playing, I’ll watch him, too.”
Mary grew up in Lowell and her father was a well-known former athlete and baseball coach.
Sports were part of the program for Mary.
“It was natural for me as a girl to go to football or baseball games,” said Mary.
While her husband, Roger, who passed away in 2011, was a sports fan, Mary was the leader in the busy household when it came to following the Patriots and Red Sox.
Dad was a big runner and former karate black belt. In fact, all of Paquette children were involved in karate.
Most of the Paquette children were involved sports growing up in high school and even college.
Walking over to the high school football stadium was a common occurrence in the Paquette household.
She can’t get around like she used to, which has kept her from watching the Salem Blue Devils play, she has turned her football focus to the NFL and Patriots.
And she has regularly played the “I Beat Burt” Contest for most of the last 26 years.
“I do enjoy picking games,” said Mary. “I don’t think about it too much. I know a little bit about all of the teams. I know some of the quarterbacks. I just go with the team that I think will win.”
Tom Brady always will be her first love when it comes to quarterbacks and former Patriots players.
But she’s into the new guy, currently injured, Mac Jones.
“I like what he’s done in a short time,” she said. “I don’t think he’s going to be the next Brady. I don’t know if there ever will be anyone like him. But I like Mac a lot.”
Mary’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren stop by for visits often, with most living in or near Salem.
The best time to visit on a Sunday in the fall is in the morning or late afternoon.
“Sports were a part of our life growing up, with both of my parents involved,” said Patti LaFrance, a former county attorney now in a private practice in Hollis, N.H.
“My mom was more into the pro teams,” said Patti. “I would remember her listening to the Red Sox on the radio when we were growing up. She’s always enjoyed, even more than most of her kids.”
Patti said the family gets a kick out of her love of picking pro football games every week.
“It’s not an obsession. If something comes up with the family, she’ll make sure to come around,” said Patti. “But we all know that if it’s a Sunday and she’s home, she’s watching the football and the Patriots. It’s awesome.”
