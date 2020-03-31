Cannabis sales are slowing down after the state’s shutdown of recreational sales during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. So to make up for the extra space in production facilities, companies are cranking out a new product: hand sanitizer.
Alternative Therapies Group and I.N.S.A., licensed pot dispensaries with storefronts in Salem, Massachusetts, are among a dozen companies working through the Commonwealth Dispensary Association (CDA) to produce sanitizer for the state’s medical community.
“We looked at our production capacity,” said Dan Talbot, president of ATG. “We’re going to be converting part of our production and manufacturing resources to solely produce hand sanitizer to donate to the health and hospital system.”
The Commonwealth Dispensary Association announced last week that its member companies have been approved by the Department of Public Health and Cannabis Control Commission to produce the high-demand product in a partnership with the Mass. Health & Hospital Association. The group estimated its members can produce roughly 5,000 gallons of hand sanitizer per week.
Sanitizer is being created in the form of one- and five-gallon containers that are picked up weekly, Talbot said.
ATG is still serving medical customers at its Grove Street location, while I.N.S.A.’s retail space on Highland Avenue is closed due to not having a medical dispensary license in Salem. The company does have medical operations in Easthampton and Springfield.
“We have excess capacity in the lab right now,” said Peter Gallagher, chief financial officer for I.N.S.A. “Obviously, demand for our products during this temporary shutdown has gone down, so with the slack in capacity we started to manufacture the hand sanitizer.”
The CDA said its members involved in hand sanitizer production will apply guidelines from the World Health Organization and will fill 5-gallon jugs to be transported to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency for distribution to individual hospitals.
The process of making hand sanitizer is “not overly sophisticated,” the CDA said, but “the materials involved are expensive.”
The dispensaries said MHA identified the need for additional hand sanitizer production and “spearheaded a convening between CDA and directors of pharmacy from hospitals and health systems across the state to create protocols, standard operating procedures and to assist with production knowledge.”
ATG and I.N.S.A. are joined by the following companies, according to the CDA: Revolutionary Clinics, Central Ave Compassionate Care, Inc., SIRA Naturals, New England Treatment Access, Theory Wellness, Garden Remedies, Triple M, Berkshire Roots, Cultivate, NorthEast Alternatives, Patriot Care and Mass Wellspring.
Of course, supplies can be a little hard to come by in the volume that the dispensaries need, according to Talbot.
“Sourcing some of the raw materials have proven a little difficult, so if anyone has access to ethanol or isopropyl alcohol in large quantities, they can reach out to info@atgma.org,” Talbot said. “If we can get it by the truck-load — a tanker truck — we could utilize that.”
Donations of raw materials can help, because the sanitizer production is coming off the companies’ bottom lines. But for I.N.S.A., “the math was pretty simple,” according to Gallagher.
“This is entirely charitable. We’re buying all the supplies, buying the isopropyl, buying the bottles,” Gallagher said. “We’re in a global crisis right now that’s particularly acute in Massachusetts. ... I think it’s a great idea, and we jumped at the opportunity to participate to help people feel safe during this time.”
That sentiment was echoed by Talbot.
“We’re not making a profit. This is just the right thing to do, and we’ll make as much sanitizer as we can get raw material,” Talbot said. Impacts to manufacturing are “secondary. We’ll just figure that out later.”
This story used material from the State House News Service.