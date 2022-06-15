Students gathered last Friday for the Andover/North Andover Special Olympics School Day Games at North Andover High School.
More than 160 special education students from both towns participated in the event.
Opening ceremonies featured the Parade of Athletes, several track and field events, games and face painting. After competing they had a medal ceremony, and enjoyed lunch together. Participants ranged in age from preschool through the post-graduate in the TOPS program. Students from North Andover's Best Buddy Program volunteered to assist during the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.