LOWELL – Kaleb Joseph was as frank and direct as possible.
“Mental health is everything. Mental health is how you process and manage every experience, how you process and manage your emotions. That shapes the lens in which you see the world,” Joseph told a group of student-athletes gathered here at Tsongas Arena for the Merrimack Valley Conference Leadership Summit. “If we don’t learn how to process and manage and cope … that weight you feel after a game compounds. It gets heavier and heavier. and you carry that to every arena in your life.”
Joseph, the former Syracuse University and Creighton University basketball star, was one of three speakers at Wednesday’s event, sponsored by the 11 schools in the Conference.
Ten student-athletes in grades 9-12 spent the morning listening to Joseph address anxiety’s effect on high school student-athletes; Methuen’s Michael Gorman speak about service and community; and MIAA executive Bob Baldwin discuss the subject of sportsmanship.
The athletes, representing every boys and girls sport in the conference, broke into groups with members from all 11 schools.
And eyes were certainly opened.
“The one that resonated most was the talk about anxiety and how much it puts on student-athletes,” said Haverhill High junior three-sport athlete (swimming, skiing and crew) Emily Miller.
“Trying to balance school and athletics, trying to maintain high grades and perform well, it’s something that should be talked about more in schools. It will be good for us to bring it back to the schools all over the MVC and trying to get the message to other athletes.”
Joseph’s interactive presentation was centered around athletes taking the time to tend to their own personal mental well-being and not to focus solely on the results in the field of play.
A former prep school phenom, who was potentially on track to a career in the NBA, Joseph was a youngster who in grade school made the decision to dedicate himself to basketball, not for himself, but to provide for his family – a family he described as “dysfunctional.”
One of the top recruits in the nation, he drew national attention for his on-court skills.
“They didn’t know all the (stuff) I was carrying,” Joseph told the students.
The pressure placed on him by not just himself but the other students around him, the national media and even his own set of friends was immense.
“Seeing the great things he could achieve, but not knowing the story behind it. It was something that was a shock to me, something I never considered before,” said Lawrence High junior track athlete Angel Salce.
“I’ve heard his story a few times, and every time it just opens my eyes a little more. What he does is an amazing thing that other people can take heart from,” said Methuen High junior Thyanais Santiago, a softball and basketball standout. “Being from the same place, I see what he has seen. I can relate to him so much more. The work he does is just so inspiring.”
Gorman spoke to the student-athletes about grasping the responsibility to their communities, to reach out and help.
“It had me thinking about what I could do, or how I could make a difference. and it wasn’t about anyone telling us what to do. This was more inspiring,” said North Andover High freshman soccer player/track athlete Juliana Yankowski. “Every little thing counts. You can change someone’s day by just little actions.”
Closing out the program, Tewksbury High Athletic Director Ron Drouin of Methuen and North Andover High Principal Chet Jackson called on these athletes as leaders in each of their communities to spread the word about the day to their classmates and teammates.
“We want to do more events like this,” said Drouin. “We believe these three topics are very important. It’s important for us as administrators. The messages today were great.”
