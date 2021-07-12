ANDOVER — It's official: The athletic field behind Doherty Middle School has now been officially named the Tucker Family Field.
Last fall, the School Committee voted to name the field and track area after longtime community advocates Susan and Michael Tucker and their sons, who were star athletes during their time in the Andover Public School system.
A recent dedication marked the renaming of the field.
Susan represented Andover residents for decades on Beacon Hill, first as a state representative then as a state senator until 2010. Her husband, 1st Lt. Michael Tucker, served in U.S. Army Counterintelligence and was later executive director of Ironstone Farm. There, he helped launch therapy programs for veterans with post-traumatic stress.
“Senator Tucker’s reputation as a trailblazer for women in elected office was known to me previously, and I have appreciated learning more about the entire Tucker family through this process,” former School Committee Chair Shannon Scully said in a statement last fall that announced the dedication of the field.
“The feedback from the community received by the committee on this naming proposal made it clear that the Tucker family has extensive and meaningful connections with generations of people across Andover and a legacy deserving of this recognition,” Scully said.