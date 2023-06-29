CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services announced that the governor and executive council recently approved an Aquatic Resource Mitigation Fund project in Atkinson for $180,000.
The program manages mitigation payment funds paid to offset unavoidable impacts to aquatic resources.
The Conservation Fund was awarded the grant funds, which will support the acquisition of a 15.4-acre parcel within the Merrimack River Service Area, conveyance of ownership to the Town of Atkinson, and the granting of a conservation easement to Southeast Land Trust of NH.
The property is adjacent to the West Sawmill Town Forest. It contains high functioning vernal pools and upland buffers providing habitat for spotted salamanders, wood frogs and Blanding’s turtles.
Next to both the Sawmill Swamp Town Forest and Cluster Open Space, the property is a missing piece of conservation land surrounding the Sawmill Swamp high priority ecosystem. The parcel will build upon existing landscape connectivity efforts in the watershed and region.
For more information about the program, email des.arm@des.nh.gov.
Comedy for a cause
AMESBURY, Mass. — Mark Moccia of Moccia Comedy Productions will hold a comedy show to benefit the Kingston Food Pantry on Thursday, July 27, from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., at Mill 77 Brewing, 77 Elm St.
Moccia has raised nearly $30,000 for charities with his shows, and the Human Services Department is thrilled to benefit from his productions.
The show is 21+ and features the comedy of Moccia, J.J. Jones, Alex Giampapa, Cher Lynn and Janet McNamara.
The Kingston Food Pantry is a vital resource for Kingston residents at a time when prices keep rising at the grocery stores.
Tickets are on sale now for $20 through Eventbrite.com and search for "Kingston Food Pantry.”
"Pegs Up Parsons" holds first ride event in Derry
DERRY — The first annual “Pegs Up Parsons” in memory of Sean Parsons will take place on Sunday, August 20, starting at 10 a.m. at The Nest on Route 125, Plaistow.
It will travel to Hawg's Pen Bar and Grill in Farmington and return to The Nest. Registration begins at 9 a.m.
There will be a live performance by members of Bite The Bullet upon return to The Nest at 2 p.m.
The cost is $30 per rider and $15 per passenger.
All proceeds go directly to Boston's Children Hospital.
For more information, email nhmaureen@comcast.net.
Windham readies for concerts in the park
WINDHAM — Windham Recreation Department will hold two upcoming concert in the Park events in July at Griffin Park off Range Road.
The first is on Wednesday, July 12. All Day Fire will perform from 6:30 to 8 p.m. There will be food trucks beginning at 5 p.m. All are invited to bring blankets, chairs and enjoy the music. The concert is hosted by Cyr Lumber.
Another concert is planned for Wednesday, July 19. It will feature the band Pop Roks performing from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The concert is sponsored by NorthStar Financial.
For more information, call Windham Recreation Department at 603-965-1208 or email recreation@windhamnh.gov.
Two To Lou Festival returns to Sandown
SANDOWN — The Two To Lou Music Festival will take place on Saturday, July 15, from 12 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Sandlot Sports & Entertainment, 56 North Road.
Performances will be by Desolation Angels, Beatle Juice, Panorama, Preciphist, Aden Perin, The Space Heaters, IDC, Bagga Ragz, The Experiment, Dave Amato, River Sang Wild, Casey Clark, Damaged Goods, Hot Pasta and Timberlane Scholarship recipient Nora Theberge.
The cost is $25 per person. Proceeds benefit the Louis T. Festo Memorial Scholarship Fund.
For more information, visit twotolou.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.